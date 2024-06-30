Sourcing Manager / Analyst - IT
2024-06-30
SECURITAS GROUP
Strongly united by the purpose "We help make your world a safer place", Securitas successfully integrates technology, people and knowledge to offer protective services to clients all over the world. Securitas offers security services by combining expertise in on-site, mobile and remote guarding with electronic security and experience in fire and safety. The group has 341,000 employees in 44 markets worldwide.
SECURITAS IT
Securitas IT creates capabilities and powerful technology needed to fulfill Securitas business strategy to be client centric, data driven, and people focused. We transform, build and protect our IT landscape in a cost-efficient a sufficient way. We lead a diverse and inclusive global organization with approx. 900 co-workers within IT.
GLOBAL IT SOURCING
Global IT Sourcing owns the supplier ecosystem for Securitas IT and live to ensure business excellence. Focus areas include cost effectiveness, quality, sustainability and vendor risk management. Within the organization GITS belongs to Performance Management function, while there is also a Software Asset Management team and Global PMO team. The sourcing categories handled within the sourcing team consists of Hardware, Software, Network & Telecom (ICT), Professional Services and Managed Services.
As a Sourcing Manager / Analyst - IT you will primarily be supporting all of mentioned categories above. Freedom within the role is high with plenty of abilities to influence the route going forward, as the Global PMO that resides in the Securitas IT organization is key in its development.
Responsibilities:
Leading, preparing and executing sourcing activities on operational and tactical level such as RFx's, negotiations, escalations, and management of supplier relations.
Business development and driving sourcing change management within the organization.
Functioning as Securitas representative towards suppliers possessing the interface both internally and externally.
Supporting category management, executing category plans and strategies, liaising with category managers in the team.
Supporting the team with data analyses and interpretation as per need.
As part of Supplier Risk Management program - monitoring performances of vendors and their compliance with their commitments.
Representing the GIT Sourcing function internally.
Internal stakeholder management and SPOC for subsets of suppliers.
Analyzing and identifying spend and supplier related opportunities.
Reporting savings and results from sourcing activities.
Continuously contributing to the development of the sourcing function and ways of working.
Requirements:
The successful candidate will have genuine background within IT sourcing and/or procurement area(s).
3+ years' experience in procurement.
Preferably experience or familiarity with change management projects with multiple stakeholders, preferably cross-border.
Proven record of knowledge and experience of MS Excel and if possible, also Power BI.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are vital along with an ability to build networks.
Experience in working in global matrix organizations.
A university degree in Engineering/IT with business mindset, or equivalent in Economics/Law with technical knowledge or interest.
Result oriented and proactive with the ability to prioritize own time and tasks.
Analytical skills, strategic mindset and a willingness to grow within organization.
Critical thinking and challenging status quo with an open mind.
Influencing skills and ability to drive and encourage people to change.
At Securitas we believe in doing the right thing and doing it well. For our customers and our employees. Our employees come from all walks of life and bring with them a multitude of talents and perspectives. We aim for diverse representation throughout the company, and we are committed to equal pay, safe working conditions, gender balance and an inclusive work environment with a wide range of skills and development opportunities.
If it all sounds good to you, don't hesitate and apply!
