Sourcing Manager
2024-06-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Sourcing Manager to join our team. The successful candidate will play a critical role in driving our procurement strategy, optimizing supplier relationships, and ensuring cost-effective purchasing. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to make a significant impact within a growing organisation. You will be reporting to the Country Manager and be located in either the Stavanger region in Norway or in the Gothenburg region in Sweden.
Primary Responsibilities
Develop and implement effective sourcing strategies to achieve organisational goals for both Sweden and Norway.
Maintain strong relationships with suppliers and negotiate contract terms for raw material, stock items and traded products to achieve cost savings.
Conduct market analysis to identify potential suppliers and stay updated with industry trends.
Manage supplier performance through regular evaluations and feedback. Maintain and update the supplier and second source list for both countries. Conduct yearly supplier visits and audits.
Ensure compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements.
Assist the organization with import and export trading rules specific to each country.
Ensure timely updates in the respective ERP system to address price adjustments for both entities.
Create a template for handling price agreements efficiently within each ERP system, considering currency variations.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or related field.
Minimum of 5-7 years of experience in a sourcing or procurement role.
Proven track record of successful negotiation and supplier relationship management.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in using procurement software and Microsoft Office Suite.
Full proficiency in English is mandatory.
Fluency in Nordic languages (Swedish, Danish, Norwegian) is highly desirable.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience within process industry/ or and oil & gas sector.
Knowledge of international sourcing and global supply chain dynamics.
Work Environment
This role typically operates in a professional office environment. However, travel between Sweden and Norway as well as to supplier sites will be required.
Application Process
If you are a motivated individual with a passion for sourcing and procurement, we encourage you to apply. Please submit your CV along with a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are interested in this role.
We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome applications from all qualified candidates.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-10
