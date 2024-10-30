Software Engineer (Typescript and Terraform) for Google Cloud Team
Job Description
Join us at H&M as a Software Engineer for the Google Cloud Engineering team. We craft cloud strategies to ensure H&M's infrastructure is user-friendly, secure, and cost-effective. Through self-service options and automation, we empower our product teams to kickstart their projects swiftly. We provide golden patterns, security measures, and cost optimization solutions at scale.
Our goal is to equip product teams with the resources and knowledge to utilize the cloud effectively from day one. Additionally, we are committed to enhancing the developer experience and boosting engineering efficiency.
At H&M, we are all about teamwork and fun. Join us in embracing creativity, delivering value, and making a difference together!
As a Software Engineer on our team, you will design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions tailored to our organization's needs. Your primary focus will be on GCP Project Factory codes, enabling self-service project management and creating central services to enhance engineering efficiency.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with team members to effectively leverage cloud services in an agile environment. By utilizing your expertise in modern architecture and software design patterns, you will empower product teams to develop scalable, maintainable, and innovative solutions for our customers. The ideal candidate has a strong background in software development, a passion for technology, and a drive for continuous learning and improvement.
Key responsibilities:
Design, develop, and implement software solutions that align with project goals and meet quality standards.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using best practices and appropriate software design patterns.
Perform unit testing, debugging, code reviews, and participating in Agile development activities.
Develop the cloud landing zone and governance framework that serves as the foundation for all product teams.
Develop central platform services with innovative solutions aimed at streamlining developer efficiency.
Focus on enablement, automation and building self-service capabilities.
Stay up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends to propose innovative solutions and improvements.
Qualifications
Minimum 4-8 years of hands-on experience in application development.
Strong proficiency in Terraform and experience working with CI/CD pipelines using GitHub Actions.
Strong hands-on experience with TypeScript.
Knowledge of Vue.js or similar frontend frameworks.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum, Kanban, or SAFe.
Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is nice to have.
Understanding of security best practices in cloud environments.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 30th of November. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
