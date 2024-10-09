Software Engineer (Typescript and Terraform) for Google Cloud Team
Company Description
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
Join us at H&M as a Software Engineer for the Google Cloud Engineering team. We craft cloud strategies to ensure H&M's infrastructure is user-friendly, secure, and cost-effective. Through self-service options and automation, we empower our product teams to kickstart their projects swiftly. We provide golden patterns, security measures, and cost optimization solutions at scale.
Our goal is to equip product teams with the resources and knowledge to utilize the cloud effectively from day one. Additionally, we are committed to enhancing the developer experience and boosting engineering efficiency.
At H&M, we are all about teamwork and fun. Join us in embracing creativity, delivering value, and making a difference together!
As a Software Engineer on our team, you will design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions tailored to our organization's needs. Your primary focus will be on GCP Project Factory codes, enabling self-service project management and creating central services to enhance engineering efficiency.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with team members to effectively leverage cloud services in an agile environment. By utilizing your expertise in modern architecture and software design patterns, you will empower product teams to develop scalable, maintainable, and innovative solutions for our customers. The ideal candidate has a strong background in software development, a passion for technology, and a drive for continuous learning and improvement.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and implement software solutions that align with project goals and meet quality standards.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using best practices and appropriate software design patterns.
Perform unit testing, debugging, code reviews, and participating in Agile development activities.
Develop the cloud landing zone and governance framework that serves as the foundation for all product teams.
Develop central platform services with innovative solutions aimed at streamlining developer efficiency.
Focus on enablement, automation and building self-service capabilities.
Stay up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends to propose innovative solutions and improvements.
Qualifications
Minimum 4-8 years of hands-on experience in application development.
Strong proficiency in Terraform and experience working with CI/CD pipelines using GitHub Actions.
Strong hands-on experience with TypeScript.
Knowledge of Vue.js or similar frontend frameworks.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum, Kanban, or SAFe.
Proficiency in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and general cloud knowledge.
Understanding of security best practices in cloud environments.
Additional Information
Company Description
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to create an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 31st of October. We will review and interview applicants on-going.
