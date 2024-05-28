Software Developer (Web/Backend)
2024-05-28
About Meela
Meela is a VC-backed mental health startup on a mission to help millions of people feel better by helping them find their right fit therapist. Since its launch in March 2023, Meela has helped over 20,000 people find their best-fit therapist and has been named one of Europe's hottest startups. The female founder duo was on Draknästet and named Female Founders of the Year. In our opinion, it should be as natural and easy to go to therapy and get help from a therapist as it is to go to the gym and get help from a trainer.
About the role
We are looking for an intermediate or senior software developer to help build the next stages of the Meela platform, with a particular focus on building out new functionality and features for the client- and therapist-facing aspects of the platform. The role is based out of our Gothenburg office, but can be remote for the right candidate.
This role is ideal for developers with experience in mobile app development (either native or web) who want to add more backend work to their life, or backend developers who want to transition into a more balanced "full stack" frontend/backend role.
The role requires the following skills:
At least two years experience with a backend and frontend programming language
A desire to work with Rust and Solid.js (no required experience!)
At least a basic understanding of database modelling and SQL
Shared responsibilities of the role include:
Implementing backend functionality for new features and debugging current issues
Implementing frontend functionality for therapists, patients and administrators
Assisting with architectural design, feature design and development (this is not a dictatorship :D)
Doing your best to communicate effectively, particularly around progress and trouble areas
Making working together a delightful experience!
Our responsibilities to you:
Creating an environment where stress is minimised and failure is an acceptable outcome of innovation work
Ensuring you have the correct tools and information to do your job effectively
Clear communication of expectations and realistic time estimates
To remain collaborative and responsive at all times
If the role interests you but you have more questions before formally applying, feel free to email Brendan (the CTO) directly on brendan@meelahealth.com
or message via the chat widget on this page.
Residency requirements
