Software Developer
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2024-03-16
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Uppsala
, Sigtuna
, Enköping
, Upplands Väsby
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
A3P Biomedical is in an exciting phase to enable Stockholm3 algorithm as a Software-as-a-Service for laboratories globally. The Stockholm3 test has already proven to be superior to other tests with clinical evidence from more than 75,000 men, published in leading journals.
We are currently strengthening our Software Solution team with a Software Developer. The position is based in Uppsala, with a hybrid work model. You are expected to be in the office at least three days per week. You will be a member of our development team and your work will contribute to significantly reducing the mortality of prostate cancer, one of the world's most common cancers.
Main responsibilities
Develop software products for external & internal usage e.g., risk score equation software to calculate a risk score for prostate cancer or products to process results in the laboratory.
Maintenance of developed software products, including troubleshooting and support.
Your qualifications
We are looking for a full stack developer, preferrable with a preference to work with frontend when needed. We believe that you have a university degree in IT, software development, bioinformatics or similar. You might have a few years' experience in relevant roles but that is not a must. It is more important that you for a long time have had a genuine interest in software development.
Good skills are needed in communication, interpersonal effectiveness, and documentation. As the company is evolving rapidly it is important that you have a positive attitude towards both legacy and change.
Required qualifications
C#.NET 6+
ASP.Net Core, Web API
Entity framework
SQL
Web framework e.g., Blazor, React
Docker and docker compose
GitHub, actions, and workflows
Understanding software IT architecture and design patterns like MVVM
Fluent in English
Optional qualifications
xUnit testing
Database design patterns
Python scripting
Cloud service e.g., Azure, OVHCloud
Kubernetes and helm charts
CI/CD
Power BI
At A3P Biomedical you will have the opportunity to work in an entrepreneurial company with global ambitions.
Submit your application in English as soon as possible, no later than 11th of April 2024. The recruitment process is ongoing and may be completed before the last application day. We look forward to reviewing your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8546427