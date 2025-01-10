Social Media & Community Assistant (Part-time) to our global client
Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a student with a passion for social media and online communities? Do you love creating meaningful conversations and engaging with people on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok? We are now looking for a motivated and creative Social Media & Community Assistant to join our client 's digital team!
About the role
As a Social Media & Community Assistant, you will play a key role in growing and engaging our client 's online community. This is not just about answering comments and DMs - it's about creating connections, starting conversations and fostering a vibrant community.
In addition, you will also monitor their online forum and rating & reviews to ensure we are addressing consumer feedback and keeping our communities vibrant and active.
We are looking for students with at least 18 months left of their studies and the flexibility to work during winter and summer breaks. While the role is primarily remote, you will occasionally be required to visit our client 's office in Gothenburg for meetings or collective work.
Your main tasks will include to:
• Engage with our community: Respond to comments, messages and posts in a friendly and engaging tone that reflects our client 's brand.
• Create conversations: Proactively start discussions to encourage interaction and build community loyalty.
• Research trends: Spot emerging social media trends to share with the team.
• Support engagement strategies: Collaborate with the team to develop creative ideas for boosting engagement on Instagram and TikTok.
This role is a part-time role for students to work remotely alongside their studies. Occasional visits to the Gothenburg office may occur. The position offers the flexibility to work around your studies while contributing to one of the most beloved baby care brands in the Nordics. Our client is the leading brand in Baby Care within the Nordics thanks to its high-quality products, constant innovations and its cutting-edge digital marketing activities
About you
We are looking for students who are:
• Fluent in English and in one of our Nordic languages (Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish) and comfortable writing in it professionally.
• Passionate about social media and understands how people engage on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
• Currently enrolled in studies with at least 18 months remaining.
• Available to work during winter and summer breaks.
• A great communicator with a friendly and creative tone.
• Curious, organized and proactive in finding new ways to engage people online.
• Bonus: Knowledge of multiple Nordic languages or prior experience managing social media accounts or forums.
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
National Recruiter
Evelina Hjortskog Jobbnummer
9096990