Social Media Content Strategist & Copywriter - Gothenburg
Justera Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Finspång
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking a skilled and strategic Social Media Content Strategist & Copywriter to support a high-impact content initiative focused on improving the customer experience across social media and community platforms. This role is ideal for a creative professional with a proven track record in content strategy and digital storytelling.
Key Responsibilities:
Assess and refine the current social media content strategy with a customer-centric approach.
Conduct audits and analyze content performance across community and social platforms.
Develop innovative content concepts and recurring series to drive engagement and consistency.
Craft compelling, on-brand copy tailored to diverse audiences and social channels
Requirements:
Language: Native or bilingual proficiency in English (all work and communication is in English).
Experience:
Minimum 5 years of proven experience in:
Social media content writing
Content strategy and planning
Concept development
Copywriting for digital channels
Industry background: Experience in the automotive industry is a strong plus.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Deepali hrteam@justeragroup.com 793449594 Jobbnummer
9560692