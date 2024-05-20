skönhetsterapeut

Boracay Serene / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2024-05-20


Euphoria Aesthetic - is a Beauty Salon in central Stockholm and today works with skin care, lashes and radiofrequenzy, hifu, microneedling emsculpt etc.
We are looking for you who do not necessarily have experience of working in the beauty industry, as we offer training both internally and externally. We see that you have a burning interest in beauty. If you have education or experience, this is however meritorious.
If you feel that this is something that would suit you, do not hesitate to get in touch at

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Email
E-post: euphoria.ostermalm@gmail.com

Arbetsgivare
Boracay Serene, https://www.bokadirekt.se/places/euphoria-aesthetic-46790#about
armfeltsgatan 14 (visa karta)
115 34  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Euphoria Aesthetic

Jobbnummer
8693141


 

