Skin Therapist/ Beauty Therapist

Boracay Serene
2023-05-24


Boracay Serene is looking for SKIN THERAPIST/ BEAUTY THERAPIST to do work collaboration on our new branch in central city which is opening in the Begining of June.
Earning is 40% of each treatment price.
On the application, please include what treatments can you perform.
If you are interested, please do not hesitate to call, sms or email to set up a meeting.
Warm welcome!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-15
E-post: jennifer.sula@hotmail.com

Arbetsgivare
Boracay Serene
Sveavägen 124 (visa karta)
113 50  STOCKHOLM

Kontakt
Jennifer Alberca
jennifer.sula@hotmail.com
0734405996

