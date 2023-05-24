Boracay Serene is looking for SKIN THERAPIST/ BEAUTY THERAPIST to do work collaboration on our new branch in central city which is opening in the Begining of June. Earning is 40% of each treatment price. On the application, please include what treatments can you perform. If you are interested, please do not hesitate to call, sms or email to set up a meeting. Warm welcome! Öppen för alla Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.