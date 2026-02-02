Skilled Stitching & Embroidery Tailor (South Asian Clothing)
2026-02-02
We are looking for a talented and experienced stitching and embroidery tailor who specializes in Indian and Pakistani traditional clothing. If you have a strong eye for detail and experience working with South Asian styles, we would love to hear from you!
Work Tasks / Responsibilities:
Stitching Indian & Pakistani garments (Kurtas, saree blouses, lehngas, wedding outfits)
Hand and/or machine embroidery
Alterations and adjustments
Cutting and measuring fabric accurately
High-quality finishing and detailing
Working with different fabrics (chiffon, silk, lawn, velvet, organza)
Meeting deadlines and maintaining consistent workmanship
Requirements:
Proven experience in South Asian tailoring
Strong embroidery skills (hand or machine)
Ability to understand designs, patterns, and customer requests
Reliable, punctual, and detail-oriented
Able to work independently and take responsibility
Employment:
Full-time position
Competitive salary
Starting Date Feb/Mar
How to Apply:
Send your CV, examples of previous work (photos if available), and contact information to:jobs@fashioneast.se
We look forward to hearing from you!
