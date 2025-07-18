Skadetekniker / Body Repair Technician - Huddinge
2025-07-18
Our Body Repair Technicians are invaluable within the Tesla Bodyshop. In this position, you will be part of working in a worldwide team and network in addition to your colleagues at the local center, and you'll be in a great position to impact Tesla's body repair operation development. You will carry out a variety of repairs of basic to medium complexity in a timely and accurate manner, supporting team mates as necessary to ensure the smooth running of the workshop.
The technician should be working in the accident repair sector and must have at least one years' experience to ensure they are familiar with the skills, knowledge and techniques required to remove, and refit vehicle components and ideally working towards specialization in either panel or paint.
You'll be working in our brand new Body Repair Center in Huddinge.
We offer
A dynamic & fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning & collaboration are key to success
The chance to work with innovative technology, advanced tools and software
Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career
A competitive compensation and benefits package
A safe, clean and fun workplace
Responsibilities
Demonstrate a good understanding of vehicle construction, Tooling and equipment and repair processes.
To carry out work in a manner compliant to EHS policies adhering to manufacturer and industry guidelines.
Remove, install, and replace any bolt on panels, bumpers, lamps and perform quality control checks for alignment.
Carry out cosmetic repairs on all Tesla Model's in accordance with the Tesla specific Repair procedures. Including basic body repair process, such as filler application and sanding down.
Carry out all quality control aspect to the body repair process, ensuring wet checks of all filler repairs are complete prior to senior technician sign off.
Supporting other Bodyshop departments on an as-needed basis.
Accurately assess the vehicle for pre-existing damage prior to work commencing
Ensure you meet daily target set out by the production manager, to ensure the vehicle meets it completion date.
To ensure that all equipment used, including jigs, fixtures and welding equipment, is operated in accordance with defined safety requirements
Requirements
Proven experience as a Body Repair Technician in a body shop environment. Prior body repair experience on Tesla vehicles will be considered highly advantageous.
Experience working with adhesive bonding and mechanical fasteners. Industry recognised accreditation highly beneficial.
Basic computer skills, including navigating web browsers and standard applications Microsoft Word.
Ability to follow oral and written instructions with attention to detail
Proven ability to effectively handle multiple priorities, organize workload, and meet deadlines
A clear understanding of health & safety and good housekeeping in the automotive environment.
An excellent understanding of tools & equipment used for all Body repair processes
A valid driving license
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
TM Sweden AB (org.nr 556931-4098), https://www.tesla.com/
141 46 HUDDINGE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
