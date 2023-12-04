Site Support / Site Support Technician
2023-12-04
We are looking for a Site Support / Site Support Technician to North Europe Local Business tech Site & Field support. You will be based, as a consultant, in the Eskilstuna Warehouse as Site and Field support.
Responsibilities
Technical support: troubleshoot and resolve issues with laptops, mobile phones, printers, scanners, meeting room equipment, etc. Base installation and setup of laptops and mobile phones.
Documentation: Maintain case notes and error logs for issue tracking and engage in technical writing for documentation purposes.
IT Service Management: Utilize ITSM, particularly Service Now, for efficient service management.
Hardware & Software Support: Diagnose and provide support for hardware and software-related issues.
For this role you need knowledge of physical data room/center architecture, including various components such as network routing and switching, UPS, servers, and backup/storage solutions. Additionally, you exhibit strong expertise in common office equipment and technology, encompassing printers, PC/laptops, LAN, Wi-Fi, screens, and telephony. Furthermore, your proficiency extends to understanding IT infrastructure tech components and services in diverse locations like offices and stores, covering printers, PC/laptops, LAN, Wi-Fi, screens, routers, switches, and telephony.
This is a Consultant Assignment starting 2023-11-27 to 2024-08-31.
Qualifications
Basic ITIL and tool administration and reporting skills (preferably Service Now)
Infrastructure Knowledge
General IT Knowledge
If you have any questions regarding the assignment or the process, please feel free to reach out to emma.berggren@edzagroup.se
