2024-02-19
Nipromec Oy Ltd is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Group has offices also in Malmö in Sweden, Erlangen in Germany, Bristol and London in United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a SITE ASSISTANT for a project in Gothenburg. Duration of the project: September/October 2024 - July/October 2025.
Main tasks include:
Assure the wellbeing of employees in the site by arranging accommodation, local
transportation and site offices, facilities and supplies.
Perform site office duties according to Site Manager instructions, including
arranging meetings, document distribution and invoice checking
Negotiate local deals with hotels, taxi company etc.
Review and forward invoices for approval
Ability to collaborate with the HSE Supervisor to enforce safety protocols and environmental regulations
We expect:
Ability to coordinate and manage on-site activities effectively
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Effective people management.
Experience in Purchasing is a plus.
Excellent organizational skills.
Strong initiative required; ability to work independently with minimal direct
supervision
We are looking for:
Very good level of English (spoken and written), Swedish is a plus
Suitable degree or extensive experience of construction site administration
Very good knowledge of the Microsoft Office package (Word, Excel, Power Point...)
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR Coordinator Viliina Salminen, tel. +358504648350.
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2022 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com
