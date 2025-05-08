Shef for Amusement Park in Skara (Västra Götalands)
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Kockjobb / Skara Visa alla kockjobb i Skara
2025-05-08
, Götene
, Lidköping
, Falköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Skara
, Göteborg
, Strömstad
, Västerås
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate chef looking for a summer to remember? A leading Scandinavian amusement park is hiring Chefs and Sous Chefs for the 2025 summer season. This is a high-energy opportunity to grow your culinary skills while leading a team and enjoying an unforgettable summer experience.
This employer operates the largest amusement and water park, located in a beautiful region near Skövde and Linköping. Each year, they welcome hundreds of thousands of guests for exciting summer experiences, and they are now looking for experienced chefs to join their kitchen team.
Location: Skara (accommodation available nearby)
Who we are looking for:
Chef / Sous Chef
Responsibilities:
• prepare and serve food according to daily routines and assigned kitchen role;
• work with both buffet and à la carte stations (simple menu);
• ensure food quality and hygiene standards;
• as a Sous Chef, lead and coordinate the kitchen team during shifts and manage operations on the floor.
Requirements:
• culinary experience in professional kitchens;
• English proficiency (able to handle job-related communication);
• basic understanding of Swedish is an advantage;
• leadership experience is required for the Sous Chef role.
Your profile:
• service-oriented with a hands-on attitude;
• ready to take initiative and lead others;
• flexible, reliable, and motivated to make the most of a fast-paced summer season.
What the employer offers:
• full-time seasonal position (100%);
• contract until August 24;
• varied schedule including weekends and evening shifts (earliest start at 09:00, latest finish 23:00 during peak weeks, usually until 19:00);
• accommodation included, within cycling distance.
Important:This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9329119