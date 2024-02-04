Servicetekniker - generatorer

Meet a Group international AB / Tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb / Sigtuna
2024-02-04


Visa alla tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb i Sigtuna, Österåker, Håbo, Upplands-Bro, Upplands Väsby eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Sigtuna, Upplands-Bro, Upplands Väsby, Sollentuna, Järfälla eller i hela Sverige

Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:

Aggreko Sweden is expanding and as part of our expansion we are experiencing growth in all our product areas. To meet this growth, we require that we also strengthen the team expertise, and we are looking for an additional Service Technicians who will be based at our Site in Stockholm to join our team.


Job description

The job role includes maintenance of Aggreko's products at our workshop as well as installation, commissioning, and maintenance of rental packages on customer sites.

Troubleshooting and repair of equipment failures.

Handling and cleaning of equipment in preparation of rental.

What we need from you

Technical Electrical and Mechanical understanding

Good organisational skills

Be able to represent the company on customer sites

Good Oral and written presentation skills in Swedish and English

Self motivated and proactive work ethic

Be able to work with heavy equipment and materials

Good computer skills

Work in a multicultural environment

Have a positive "we can solve this" attitude

Valid driving license

Forklift licence

You may be asked or required to work after regular business hours including nights, weekends, and holidays.

HSE

Aggreko has a strong commitment to HSE, and Quality Control (QHSE) and all of our employees are expected to act like owners by being responsible and accountable for QHSE compliance.

Contribute towards the QHSE culture by showing the required behaviours and values that drive continuous improvement and a sustainable workplace

Act like an owner by being responsible and accountable for QHSE compliance and demonstrating knowledge and commitment to QHSE Management System requirements

Understand and effectively manage QHSE risks associated with our activities and operations in a timely manner

What we can offer

Attractive salary and good pension and insurance schemes, as well as bonus opportunities.

Pleasant working environment with challenging tasks in an international environment

Development opportunities within the company



About Aggreko

Around the world, people, businesses, and countries are striving for a better future. A future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed. We're the people who keep the lights on and control temperature. We are hiring immediately for a Temperature Control Technician based out of our Stockholm depot- a role that is critical in making sure our customers get the electricity, heating and cooling they need.

Why Aggreko? Here are some of the perks and rewards.

Roles where you can make a direct contribution to the success of the business

A focus on continued personal development

Refer a friend scheme

Pension Scheme - opportunity to save for your retirement with generous company contribution


How to apply?

In this recruitment, we are collaborating with our Swedish supplier Vi Rekryterar.nu. If you have any questions about the role or the process, pls don't hesitate to contact Mona Wågberg at mona@virekryterar.nu or call 073 9500773

Submit your application below

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Meet a Group international AB (org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/

Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund

Jobbnummer
8443041

Prenumerera på jobb från Meet a Group international AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Meet a Group international AB: