Serviceteamare Premium Team (85-100% employment) - Hemfrid 2026

Hemfrid i Sverige AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2026-07-29


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Do you want to work in a dynamic role where you create a first-class experience for customers, support colleagues, and help develop the team? We are now looking for new team members to join our Service Team Premium in Stockholm on an 85–100% permanent employment contract.
As part of our Premium Team, you play an important role in delivering high-quality home cleaning services while also contributing to the growth of colleagues through guidance, onboarding, and sharing best practices.
We are looking for someone who:

Has experience in home cleaning or another service profession, for example as a housekeeper

Speaks and understands basic Swedish or English

Can work Monday–Friday between 8:00–17:00

Has a valid Swedish or EU driver's license

Is detail-oriented, responsible, and service-minded

Enjoys teamwork and helping others succeed

About the role
You will work with professional home cleaning services for our Premium customers, always with a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction.
The role also includes:

Deep cleaning assignments

Covering for colleagues during absences

Responsibility for key handling

Working in teams during larger assignments

Leading and coordinating work when needed

Supporting and training new colleagues

Helping develop routines, quality standards, and teamwork within the group

This is a varied and important role for someone who enjoys responsibility, teamwork, and making a difference every day.
We offer:

Permanent employment 85–100%

Collective agreement and good employment terms

Insurance and occupational pension

Wellness allowance

Training and career development opportunities

Free mobile phone subscription

A supportive and international team environment

Does this sound interesting? Submit your application and our HR team will contact you regarding the next steps in the process.
Welcome to Hemfrid! 🙌

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7284729-2121003".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hemfrid i Sverige AB (org.nr 556529-8444), https://karriar.hemfrid.se
Birger Jarlsgatan 61 (visa karta)
113 56  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Hemfrid

Jobbnummer
10014907

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