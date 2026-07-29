Serviceteamare Premium Team (85-100% employment) - Hemfrid 2026
Hemfrid i Sverige AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemfrid i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a dynamic role where you create a first-class experience for customers, support colleagues, and help develop the team? We are now looking for new team members to join our Service Team Premium in Stockholm on an 85–100% permanent employment contract.
As part of our Premium Team, you play an important role in delivering high-quality home cleaning services while also contributing to the growth of colleagues through guidance, onboarding, and sharing best practices.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in home cleaning or another service profession, for example as a housekeeper
Speaks and understands basic Swedish or English
Can work Monday–Friday between 8:00–17:00
Has a valid Swedish or EU driver's license
Is detail-oriented, responsible, and service-minded
Enjoys teamwork and helping others succeed
About the role
You will work with professional home cleaning services for our Premium customers, always with a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction.
The role also includes:
Deep cleaning assignments
Covering for colleagues during absences
Responsibility for key handling
Working in teams during larger assignments
Leading and coordinating work when needed
Supporting and training new colleagues
Helping develop routines, quality standards, and teamwork within the group
This is a varied and important role for someone who enjoys responsibility, teamwork, and making a difference every day.
We offer:
Permanent employment 85–100%
Collective agreement and good employment terms
Insurance and occupational pension
Wellness allowance
Training and career development opportunities
Free mobile phone subscription
A supportive and international team environment
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application and our HR team will contact you regarding the next steps in the process.
Welcome to Hemfrid! 🙌 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7284729-2121003". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemfrid i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556529-8444), https://karriar.hemfrid.se
Birger Jarlsgatan 61 (visa karta
)
113 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hemfrid Jobbnummer
10014907