Service Staff for Asian Street Food Restaurant - Rara
rararestaurang AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos rararestaurang AB i Stockholm
Location: Stockholm
Position: Part-Time Service Staff (Lunch & Evening Shifts)
Are you passionate about providing excellent service in a vibrant and dynamic setting? Rara, a new Asian street food restaurant, is looking for enthusiastic and service-minded individuals to join our team as Service Staff. We are looking for someone who can thrive in both lunch and evening shifts.
What We Are Looking For:
Experience: Previous experience in the service industry is a plus, especially in a fast-paced service restaurant environment.
Service Minded: A positive attitude and a genuine desire to provide excellent customer service are essential.
Key Qualities: We value punctuality, teamwork, and a strong work ethic. We are looking for team players who are reliable and can contribute to a pleasant dining experience for our customers.
Flexibility: Willingness to work both lunch and evening shifts, including weekends.
Language: English and Swedish
Most importantly: You like Asian food from different part of asia.
Why Join Us?
At Rara, you'll be part of a team that values creativity, teamwork, and exceptional customer service. You'll have the opportunity to interact with a diverse range of customers and be part of an exciting and fast-growing restaurant.
How to Apply:
Please apply with your CV and a brief explanation of why you would be a great addition to our service team.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21
epost
E-post: rararrestaurang@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare rararestaurang AB
(org.nr 559484-8409), http://www.rararestaurang.se
Torsgatan 27 (visa karta
)
113 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8857053