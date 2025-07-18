Service Sales Specialist to Hitachi Energy - Grid Automation
As a Service Sales Specialist, you will be part of our international Grid Automation Service Sales Team. We provide Service Solutions for substation automation systems, control and protection, cyber security, communication and telecontrol technology. The team is highly motivated with a strong customer and service-oriented approach. It is our ambition to provide high quality service, delivering solutions aligned with customers' needs.
This recruitment is a collaboration with Jefferson Wells, but you will directly get employed by Hitachi Energy.
The opportunity
In this role as a Service Sales Specialist for Grid Automation, you are responsible for Service tenders from initial customer request to contract closing and handover to operations.
"Our successful candidate will be a highly motivated, collaborative, and fast-paced sales hunter with a history of meeting or exceeding sales targets and a strong drive to succeed. You will have a responsibility to drive service sales within the country of Grid Automation services, generating service sales opportunities and securing profitable sales. The role will focus on installed equipment and sell the entire Service product portfolio of Grid Automation in collaboration with the business line technical expertise." - Mohamed Hussien, Hiring Manager.
Developing Service sales account plans to ensure growth, building long-term customer relationships, driving high levels of customer satisfaction, ensuring expected response to specific customer needs and issues are key success factors for this position. This position is primarily based in our offices in Västerås or Stockholm. There is an option for hybrid work arrangements if you live within commuting distance to the office.
How you'll make an impact
* Service Sales Delivery: You implement the service sales strategy and growth plans, engaging with the installed base (IB) to promote upgrades and value-added solutions.
* Volume and Profit: You use IB data to identify and develop sales opportunities for Service products and solutions, focusing on the entire Hitachi Energy Service portfolio.
* New Opportunities: You conduct sales calls, perform customer facility walk-throughs, generating sales leads and developing new market opportunities based on market trends.
* Customer Approach: You establish long-term customer relationships, understand their requirements and regulations, demonstrate technical knowledge, and ensure customer satisfaction.
* Sales Process: You sell the service product portfolio, monitor sales proposals and tenders, prepare service offerings, communicate contract details, and manage the administrative sales process.
* Marketing: You act as a marketer and salesperson during marketing activities, translating customer needs into relevant service offerings and solutions.
* Health, Safety, and Integrity: You contribute to risk assessments, register information into SFDC, ensure technical reliability, safety, and cost-effective solutions, and comply with health and safety directives
* Additional responsibilities: You provide technical directions for service sales training to less[1]experienced staff and support management with key data and insights into markets and effective service selling tactics.
Your background
* It 's a plus if you have a bachelor's degree or higher, in an Electrical Engineering or technical discipline.
* You have at least 5 years of experience in sales, sales support, and/or service of power systems/solutions.
* If you have experience working with electric substation equipment (i.e. IED, RTU, SCADA, Communications, etc.), recent technical sales and/or client-facing experience presenting electric substation equipment solutions, this is highly preferred.
* Being familiar with Operations & Maintenance practices of electric substation equipment and substation construction is expected of you.
* To be successful in this position we see that you have experience of negotiating long-term substation service contracts, or other contracts that could be seen as equal.
* Familiarity with multiple Hitachi Energy power products and services.
* In order to meet your customers, you need to travel mainly within Sweden (around 50-70 travel days in Sweden and sometime each year within Europe).
* Being fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken, is mandatory.
More about Hitachi Energy
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon[1]neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value.
Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
Application and contact information to the recruiter
Please, apply directly to www.jeffersonwells.se, with a CV in English.
For more information, please contact Jefferson Wells recruiter Thomas Andersson on e-mail during the vacation period w.30-31, Thomas.andersson@jeffersonwells.se
. From w.32 also available to reach on the phone 070-276 99 53.
