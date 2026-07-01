Service Reliability Manager in Stockholm, Hudiksvall or Näsviken
Björn Lundén AB / Datajobb / Hudiksvall Visa alla datajobb i Hudiksvall
2026-07-01
, Nordanstig
, Söderhamn
, Ljusdal
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Björn Lundén AB i Hudiksvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team and drive service stability across our platform
About the role
As a Service Reliability Manager, you are responsible for ensuring the availability, stability, and operational reliability of our customer-facing services. You act as a central coordination point across Product, Development, Operations, customer-facing teams, and external partners.
Your focus is to proactively prevent service disruptions, manage incidents effectively when they occur, and continuously improve how we work with reliability across the organization.
You coordinate incident management, release readiness, and operational communication, ensuring the right stakeholders are involved at the right time. In the event of incidents, you take on a leading coordination role, creating clarity, structure, and momentum in situations where it matters most.
You also monitor service performance through SLAs, SLOs, and operational metrics, identify risks related to dependencies, and drive improvements through follow-ups, root cause analysis, and close collaboration with teams across the business.
This is a role for someone who enjoys working at the intersection of technology, operations, and communication — and who wants to build reliable services together with others, rather than owning them alone.
About you
We believe you are a structured and communicative professional who is comfortable taking ownership in complex and sometimes high-pressure situations. You enjoy bringing clarity when things are uncertain, and you build trust by coordinating people, processes, and information in a thoughtful and pragmatic way.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
At least 5 years of relevant experience in service reliability, incident management, operations, service delivery, or similar roles in a technical environment
Experience coordinating cross-functional teams and working with both technical and business stakeholders
A solid understanding of service availability, operational risk, production readiness, and continuous improvement
Experience working with SLAs, SLOs, operational metrics, or similar frameworks
Strong communication skills and the ability to create structure and clarity, especially during incidents or time-critical situations
Fluent in English and Swedish, Dutch and/or Danish is a plus
It's a bonus if you have experience in roles such as Incident Coordinator, Service Delivery Manager, or similar, along with familiarity with ITIL, change management, release governance, or operational readiness practices. Experience with monitoring and observability tools, incident tooling, status pages, or coordinating external suppliers and partners is also a plus.
As a person, you are collaborative, analytical, and comfortable making decisions when needed. You remain calm and focused under pressure, and you take a proactive approach to identifying risks and driving improvements. You enjoy working closely with others and contribute to a culture where reliability is a shared responsibility across teams.
Who We Are
We are Bjorn Lunden, the business platform that simplifies everyday life for small and medium-sized businesses. Our belief is simple: every business deserves opportunities to grow, and we're here to make that happen 🐻.
We're on an exciting journey. With bold ambitions, our vision is to become one of the leading providers of accounting and financial software solutions in Northwestern Europe. With our roots in Hälsingland, specifically in the small village of Näsviken, we've grown rapidly in recent years, transforming from a smaller national company into an international group. Today, we operate in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark.
Our goal is straightforward: to make life a little easier for entrepreneurs and business owners. We believe we can do that through great software, knowledge, innovation, and TACO. Not the kind you might be thinking of - but our version: Trust, Ambition, Collaboration, and Ownership.
What We Offer
We offer you a role in an international, growing company with a strong market position and the ambition to challenge industry giants. The wellbeing of our employees truly matters to us, and we want to be a fair and responsible employer where people feel good and enjoy their work.
We strive for a healthy work-life balance and support this through competitive conditions and benefits and flexible work opportunities. We want to be the natural first choice for people who want to thrive and have fun at work.
Application
We are looking for a Service Reliability Manager in Stockholm, Hudiksvall, or Näsviken.
The application deadline is 9 August 2026, but selection and interviews may take place on an ongoing basis. The position may therefore be filled before the deadline, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact:
Erika Sundman, Team Manager, Erika.Sundman@bjornlunden.com
• For this recruitment, we kindly ask that recruitment agencies or other external partners refrain from contacting us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Björn Lundén AB
(org.nr 556293-9982), https://bjornlunden.com/
Näsviksvägen 23 (visa karta
)
824 65 NÄSVIKEN Jobbnummer
9987136