Service Owner: Digital Shopfloor
2023-09-01
Consilium Safety Group is a world-leading solution provider of fire and gas safety technologies for the marine, energy, transport and building sectors. By combining safety expertise with intelligent detection, the company contributes to protecting lives, values, and the planet through technology. What started in 1912 is today an international company driven by innovation. Consilium Safety Group is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has more than 55 offices, covering all time zones, and strives to be a great place to grow. With a market leading position, robustness, and pioneer thinking - we are now on our journey to transform and shape the future of the industry, by becoming #1 in SafetyTech.
We are now looking for a Service Owner of Digital Shopfloor to join our IT team in Gothenburg.
This role is integral to our ongoing efforts in transforming our manufacturing operations by harnessing the power of digital technologies. An understanding of manufacturing operations, proficiency in digital solutions, and adept collaboration with diverse cross-functional teams are essential to effectively establish and oversee our digital shopfloor ecosystem.
A central part of this role is the development and implementation of a digital shopfloor strategy aligned with the goals of Consilium Safety Group. Through data analysis and cross-functional collaboration you will find key areas of improvement and opportunities for automation within the manufacturing process. Furthermore, this role includes evaluation, selection, and deployment of various digital technologies, optimization of cost efficiency for shopfloor initiatives, implementation of robust cyber security measures meeting industry standards and regulations, and more.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you have:
A bachelor's degree in engineering, manufacturing, computer science, or related field, or equivalent professional experience.
5 or more years of experience in manufacturing operations, emphasizing technology-driven process optimization
Proficiency in IoT, data analytics, automation, and other relevant technologies
Expertise in project management, multitasking, and prioritization
Problem-solving and analytical skills
Familiarity with digital manufacturing standards and cybersecurity regulations
Strong written and verbal communication skills
About us
Since the company was founded, the company's main goal has been the same - to save lives. We strive to be a Great place to grow, and we are driven forward by our core values 'I take responsibility - I take initiative,' 'We deliver' and 'One global team.' Our corporate culture is characterized by warm and family atmosphere where the individual can be in focus. If this sounds like your next place to grow - connect with us and apply today!
Application and contact
