Service Owner - Marketing & Digital Solutions Food Folk (McDonald's Nor...

Do you want to play a key role in shaping how millions of customers experience one of the world's most well-known brands? As Service Owner within Marketing & Digital Solutions at Food Folk, you'll be responsible for some of our most critical customer-facing services, with a strong focus on customer service solutions and websites/domain management. These services are central to the customer journey, making this role both challenging and business-critical.
About the RoleAs Service Owner, you hold end-to-end accountability for your services. Everything you do will have a direct impact on the business, and with multiple stakeholders involved, your ability to navigate, communicate, and prioritise will be key.
You'll work closely with the Business Owner to balance strategy with operations, ensuring that services are reliable today while also evolving to meet tomorrow's needs. Collaboration is central, you'll be part of a small but highly engaged team of five, working with IT, digital, and external partners, as well as coordinating super users across the organisation.
This is a role that requires you to be both structured and compliant (working with documentation, security, legal, and financial monitoring) and at the same time flexible and resilient, able to adapt to new solutions and challenges as they emerge. You'll be expected to bring your own "toolbox" of service management experience and not be afraid to challenge ways of working to achieve the best results.
Key Responsibilities
Operational Excellence, ensure service operations are reliable, compliant with laws and company policies, and delivered according to agreed SLAs. Handle documentation, security, and legal aspects to keep services robust and trustworthy.
Continuous Development, drive service evolution based on business requirements, new digital solutions, market trends, and competitive insights. Work closely with the digital department to ensure customer platforms, AI, infrastructure, and Microsoft-based services are aligned.
Financial Stewardship, provide input to budgeting and forecasting, monitor cost efficiency, and manage the total cost of ownership. Ensure transparency and financial control across services.
Collaboration & Coordination, Coordinate super users and work closely with suppliers, stakeholders, and McDonald's HQ in the US. You will need to manage many stakeholders, communicate clearly, and stay resilient under high attention - because in this role, everything you do has an impact.
In addition, you will:
Maintain and develop service documentation (both for users and IT support).
Ensure proper service classification (Gold/Silver/Bronze) and business continuity planning.
Contribute actively to the development of our Service Owner Playbook and Service Catalogue, shaping standards, best practices, and structured ways of working across the organisation.
Who You Are
We believe you bring a background that combines marketing and IT/service management, giving you the ability to prioritise with a business mindset while understanding technical requirements. You likely have:
Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role, with ITIL framework experience.
Solid knowledge in vendor management, service delivery, and documentation.
Experience in gathering and specifying business requirements.
Strong collaboration skills, with the ability to work across teams, stakeholders, and external partners.
In this role, it is important that you combine structure with adaptability. You are structured and compliant, with the ability to manage documentation, security, financial monitoring, and legal aspects in a reliable way. At the same time, you are flexible and resilient, able to adapt to new solutions and changes in a fast-moving environment.
You bring a holistic, business-oriented mindset, seeing the bigger picture, connecting the dots, and ensuring that services truly drive value. Finally, you are confident and proactive - someone who is not afraid to challenge, share ideas, and use your toolbox of skills and experience to make things happen.
Contact
Is this you? Are you ready to become a part of this great journey? Don't hesitate to contact us. If you have any questions, please contact Thandi Schüler at thandi.schuler@aliby.se
or Lars Ohlson lars.ohlson@aliby.se
As selections and interviews are made on an ongoing basis, please send your application as soon as possible. All applications and personal information are handled with confidentiality.
About Food Folk?Food Folk owns and operates over 400 McDonald's restaurants across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. As Development Licensee Partner, we work closely with restaurant owners to create Feel Good Moments for our customers. Just as McDonald's is a fun-loving brand, Food Folk is a workplace where professionalism meets energy, collaboration, and drive.
