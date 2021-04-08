Service Desk Technician to Mölnlycke Health Care - Poolia Sverige AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg

Poolia Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg2021-04-08Are you a serviceminded person that speaks german and english fluently? Then we are looking forward to get in touch with you! Mölnlycke Health Care is now looking for a Service Desk Technican to be a part of their first line support team. This is a consultant assignment to be started as soon as possible. The duration is at least until january 2022 and there are great chanses of being extended. Welcome to submit your application today!2021-04-08The Service Desk Technician is responsible for delivering 1st contact support to the global Mölnlycke organization. You will be a part of the department of Global Business Services and ensure that the global policies, processes and procedures are followed. In this job you will also work proactively and suggest new ways of working to increase efficiency and effectiveness. It is also important to keep end users informed of the status of all tickets at all times. Your working hours is 8-17, full-time and you will work very closely with both telephone and the service desk system.Vem är du?To succeed in this role, you identify yourself with the criteria listed down below:Excellent customer service focusAct with a "Customer at heart" attitude, always acknowledging the user's needs.Works in an organised and structure wayProactiveness and understanding of business criticality.Problem solving skillsFlexible and a "can-do" attitude.Team playerIt is important that you are fluent in both german and english, spoken and written. You have a minimum of a high school education or similar and also a minimum of 3 years of Service Desk first line experience and knowledge of IT support processes. We also believe that you are skilled in the Microsoft end-user environment and have basic understanding of Microsoft service software. Understanding of process automation through IT enabled solutions is a plus.Om verksamhetenAs a consultant at Poolia, you are our most important asset. With us, you are part of Poolia, even when working at a customer site. You always have a consultant manager who is committed to your development and you have great opportunities to boost both your resumé and your career. Poolia's business concept is to provide companies and organizations with the skills which, temporarily or permanently, meet their needs for qualified professionals. Ever since 1989, Poolia has been providing companies and organizations with new employees.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Visstid, mer än 6 månaderFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Poolia Sverige AB5678829