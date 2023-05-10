SEO Website Manager for Sports Betting Sites in Africa
Hey there! Are you our next Leadstar? Take the chance of a lifetime and join a market leading, fast-paced team in the sports betting and casino affiliate industry!
We offer you:
The opportunity to become an expert within SEO and content creation. You will learn from industry leaders
The freedom to develop and try out your own ideas and have passion for your own projects
The prospect to grow within the company and take on more responsibilities
The opportunity to work remotely, from your home country.
A workplace where Mondays feel like Fridays
What we want in return:
A high level of commitment
An eagerness to learn and to become the best
Smartness and creativity
A positive mindset
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for an English speaking content writer who will write content for sports betting and casino affiliate sites in African markets, as well as for other markets. We prefer it if you have lived in Africa for a long period of time.
You have a general interest in internet publishing and are willing to learn new things about content creation on the internet
It's a big plus if you are interested in sports betting and have a good knowledge of sports betting
You are excellent at expressing yourself in written English
It's a big plus if you have previous experience of working with SEO. If not, we expect you to be eager to learn everything there is to know about SEO and to become an expert within the field
You are a competitive person who wants to achieve results and always strives to do your best
You are a self-driven person who likes to try out new things and take responsibility for your own projects
Job description
The position as a SEO content writer is a full-time position. This position is available as a remote position, or from our office in Stockholm.
Your work tasks will include the following:
Responsibility for writing sports betting related content in English for new websites targeting the African market and other international markets
Responsibility to update and organise the content for the websites you manage.
Optimize your websites from an SEO perspective
Optimize your websites from a UX perspective
At Leadstar Media you always have the opportunity to grow within the company and take on more responsibility. Several of our team members have taken the step from being content writers to becoming website managers, project leaders or even managing entire geographical markets. The most important skills you need are: an ambition to learn and the ability to take on responsibility.
About the employer
Leadstar Media is a fast growing Swedish start-up company that operates several websites within the sports betting industry. Today the company consists of around 60 employees and full-time consultants as well as several part-time freelancers. We are an international company with around 25 different nationalities represented and a presence in over 30 different geographical markets. Currently, the company's largest markets are Sweden, Germany and the UK. Leadstar Media's ambition is to become the no. 1 sports betting affiliate in the world through organic growth. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by having a tight-knit team of creators with a high level of autonomy.
The office is based in central Stockholm but we have several people working remotely from their home countries. At Leadstar Media you will work together with entrepreneurial individuals who are eager to learn everything about their particular field. You should have the same mindset as the rest of the team!
In addition to work, we organize other activities outside of work-hours such as small events and company trips and kick-offs.
More information
Start: as soon as possible, depending on your current employer's period of notice.
Period of employment: 6 months probationary employment with one month of notice or an ongoing freelance contract.
Application: Please apply through our career page at careers.leadstarmedia.com
