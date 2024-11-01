Senior Vice President North & Central Europe
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Financial Services (VFS) is seeking a Senior Vice President (SVP) North & Center Europe. You will report directly to the President Volvo Financial Services, be a member of VFS Executive Management Team and be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you will do
The SVP North & Center Europe is responsible for providing leadership and direction for the VFS businesses across the North & Center Europe region, managing exceptional markets as Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, BeLux and Netherlands.
This position takes full responsibility for driving and executing competitive strategies to achieve VFS business objectives while ensuring alignment with the global strategy of VFS and the Volvo Group. You will manage the development and execution of business plans across the region, focusing on achieving sales and profitability targets while ensuring seamless strategic integration between VFS and the respective Business Areas (BAs).
Who are you?
As the SVP, you have a strategic mindset, business acumen, and the courage and integrity to lead and inspire in a dynamic global environment. We believe the successful candidate has an effective level of ambition and ability to understand the team and corporate objectives, demonstrates superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills, can handle confidential information and works with a high level of integrity and ethics.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the "Great Place To Work" award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers.
In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
From your location at VFS Global HQ, you will collaborate with key BA counterparts and VFS HQ functional support teams based in Sweden and/or Greensboro. Your key responsibilities include:
Strategic Leadership: Collaborate with functional colleagues to develop and implement VFS's global strategy, ensuring its success across diverse markets. Provide market input to support the continuous development of the VFS strategy.
Relationships with business areas: Strengthen the relationship and collaboration between BAs, fostering aligned strategies for business development. Proactively identify and drive initiatives that help BAs achieve their market share objectives.
Coaching and Development: Inspire, guide, mentor, and develop Managing Directors (MDs), Country Managers (CMs) and their succession pipelines to build their leadership, skills, and competence. Equip them to fulfil their responsibilities, including employee engagement, diversity, well-being, as well as strategy implementation, commercial and financial performance, and enhancing BA, dealer, and customer relationships.
Change Agent: Foster agility, resilience and a growth mindset within the organization. Act as a change leader, making critical decisions and recommending actions when necessary to drive market success and alignment with strategic objectives.
Operational Accountability: Ensure that MDs and CMs are responsible for all market operations, commercial results, and customer relations and that they systematically manage deliveries, finance penetration, managed assets, operating income, expenses, investments, and headcount to ensure business performance. You will oversee and support them in meeting these goals, intervening when necessary.
Market Performance Oversight: Continuously assess business performance and market leadership. Take decisive actions when performance gaps are identified. Regular one-on-one interactions to maintain clear expectations for MDs and CMs to provide transparent reporting on their markets, operations, and results. Leverage local market resources for decision-making and reporting, keeping ad-hoc materials to a minimum.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive compensation package and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business, and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well with our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
Ready to take the next step in your career? If you're driven to make a real impact, Volvo Financial Services offers the platform for you to thrive. We look forward to hearing from you. Så ansöker du
