Senior to Lead AQA with C# & Python for Energy domain IRC290015
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-31
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Description
A program of projects within the Energy domain. We will work on various applications covering design, generation, distribution, transmission, and service crew control. The implementation area of these products is very high-scale (e.g. country-wide systems).
Requirements
Following are the basic competencies we are looking for:
Advanced programming skills including automation systems and databases.
Familiarity with programming script languages Python.
Excellent analytical skills.
Detailed knowledge of application functions, bug fixing, and testing protocols.
Good written and verbal communication skills.
Strong attention to detail.
Technical Experience:
Should have hands-on experience in Test management Tools and Agile.
Proficient in creating Automation frameworks and enhancement.
Proficient in Test Automation Development with hybrid/Data driven and BDD frameworks.
Work to define and achieve automation in CI/CD.
Recommends new tools, techniques and methodologies needed to enhance productivity and quality.
UI and API level test automation expertise.
Experience with web service technology like XML, REST, SOAP.
Well-versed in Creating, Enhancing, debugging and Running Test Cases.
Ability to communicate with end clients, good analytical skills, flexibility.
Must be extremely detail- and technology-oriented and possess excellent communication skills.
Job responsibilities
Working in a cross-disciplinary team using Agile development.
Analyze functional business requirements for completeness.
Participate in Application design with the developers and come up with a thorough testing strategy for the feature.
Ensure best-in-class product quality by automating test cases using C#, Python.
Execute test scripts and identify variations from expected results.
Report/create/track/retest software defects in the designated defect-tracking tool.
Work closely with development and QA, and product management on auto-test coverage.
Participate in and provide input during QA process improvement initiatives.
Support documenting process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9830934