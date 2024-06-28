Senior Thermodynamic Engineer to Qvantum
Meet a Group international AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2024-06-28
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Ängelholm
, Båstad
, Höganäs
, Klippan
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Qvantum is a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where all are expected to make a difference. They believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. The goal at Qvantum is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled. Do you want to shape the future with them?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Qvantum has developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling. They have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions for the next generation of heating and cooling technologies, built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks.
Qvantum, with over 30 years of experience in heat pumps, has recently embarked on an exciting and extensive growth journey when a number of entrepreneurs with extensive experience from both the heat pump industry and the energy industry, acquired the company. They currently employ more than 250 employees, located in several European countries, and continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Limhamn, Åstorp and Hungary, Qvantum is expected to become one of the leading players in its segment in Europe.
Qvantum offers exciting development opportunities, an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues. This job offers wide opportunities for growth and advancement as Qvantum scales up in Europe. Hybrid ways of working as well as a long-term incentive program are only a few of the benefits they offer. Now you have a unique opportunity to be part of the exciting growth journey that Qvantum is on!
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Senior Thermodynamic Engineer in the dedicated team at Qvantum, you will play a crucial role in the continuous development of their cutting-edge heat pumps. Your primary focus will be on the refrigeration aspects of the product, driving the technical development within the heat pump domain. You will lead and oversee various stages of product development, ensuring continuous progress and innovation. Your experience in similar roles will be invaluable as you provide technical expertise and support, both internally and with external suppliers, to meet the customer expectations of Qvantum.
Your day-to-day responsibilities will include (but are not limited to) the following:
Lead the continuous technical development of heat pump products, with a focus on refrigeration parts and components.
Drive the work of specifying necessary tests and evaluations.
Analyze test results to ensure optimal product performance.
Ensure that the products meet customers' needs and requirements.
Build and test prototypes in-house to rapidly realize and verify ideas.
Provide technical support and guidance to the internal team.
Collaborate closely with external component suppliers.
Stay updated with industry standards, legislation, and regulations.
WHO ARE YOU?
We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced refrigeration engineering expert with a background in production at scale. You have in-depth knowledge of refrigeration circuits and systems, fluid mechanics, thermodynamics, and heat transfer. You should also have a proven track record in product development and experience working with leading companies in the industry. This role is perfect for you who are driven, proactive, and eager to contribute to a dynamic and entrepreneurial environment.
We are specifically looking the following:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Physics Engineering, or a related field.
Deep expertise in refrigeration, fluid mechanics, thermodynamics, and heat transfer, preferably as applied to refrigeration circuits and systems.
Knowledge in specification, calculation, design, and testing of products and components in a mass-production setting.
Professional level language skills in English, both written and oral.
Familiarity and experience within the heat pump industry (HVAC) is a strong bonus.
Personal competencies:
Driven and proactive.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Appreciation for a dynamic organizational scale-up phase, where flexibility and initiative are paramount.
Ability to work both independently and collaboratively with a team.
Attention to detail and a long-term perspective.
Ability to lead others in assignments or projects is a plus.
PRACTICAL INFORMATION:
Direct recruitment to Qvantum.
Location: Åstorp, Sweden (Hybrid)
Work hours: Regular office hours.
Start: As soon as possible.
NEXT STEP
If you are excited about playing a pivotal role at Qvantum and contributing to the future of sustainable energy through innovative technology, we want to hear from you! Join Qvantum on this thrilling journey as they shape the future of renewable energy solutions.
Submit your application today and seize the opportunity to be part of Qvantum's driven and collaborative team. At Qvantum, you'll experience a culture of initiative taking, quick decision-making, and continuous encouragement to test your own ideas.
For any further questions about the position, please contact Tobias Johansson at tobias@a-hub.se
.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Ensure you submit your application through the A-hub careers website! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8776664