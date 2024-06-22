Senior Technical Advisor
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Senior Technical Advisor with Remote Handling Systems experience for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, and addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start as soon as possible, taking notice period into account. The estimated duration of the project is 12 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Senior Technical Advisor with Remote Handling Systems experience main tasks include:
Providing technical and project managerial support to the work package manager for the Remote Handling Systems:
• Support with strategic and tactical decision making for reaching the project goals with best balance between quality, cost and schedule.
• Provide technical expertise and relevant experience for best integration of the remote handling systems with the overall operational goals for the ESS facility.
• Advise in all technical and organisational matters that relate to remote handling solutions
• Support the management of, and collaboration with, the involved in-kind partners
We expect:
• Master degree within relevant engineering discipline (e.g. electrical engineering, mechanical engineering or mechatronics engineering) or equivalent combination of education and experience.
• The role requires several years of experience with design and implementation of remote handling systems for equipment that exhibit significant radiation hazards. Prior experience with the ESS project and processes is a significant advantage.
• General understanding of EU standards and directives for equipment and/or installations.
• Excellent oral and written English skills.
• Experience from coordination of projects or tasks is beneficial.
Who are we looking for someone who:
• Is capable of seeing the bigger picture.
• Is open minded multidisciplinary problem solver.
• Has strong analytical methods and technical skills.
• Has the ability to lead and work effectively in and with team(s).
• Is progress focused capable of taking the initiative.
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
