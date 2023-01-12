Senior Specialist, Sales Operations Global Strategy & Business Development
2023-01-12
Why We Work at Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet unlocks the power of data through analytics, creating a better tomorrow. Each day, we are finding new ways to strengthen our award-winning culture and accelerate creativity, innovation and growth. Our 6,000+ global team members are passionate about what we do. We are dedicated to helping clients turn uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity and potential into prosperity. Bold and diverse thinkers are always welcome. Come join us!
GO Process is Dun & Bradstreet's Multi-Market Process established to allow D&B's Worldwide Network to deliver a consistent solution to its customers, foster internal cooperation, alignment, and ensure fair and equitable compensation for all Worldwide Network members who participate in globally structured deals. Senior Specialist, Sales Operations is part of our global network of business champions, working with Dun & Bradstreet's sales teams and the Worldwide Network (WWN) to drive global sales while ensuring overall contract compliance.
Essential Key Responsibilities
Be the GO Process senior specialist for the D&B Nordic region, managing standard requests as well as more complex requests, while leading a specialist who handles standard requests.
Be an expert and trusted advisor to sales leadership on the GO process for the Nordic market.
Manage standard requests as well as more complex requests.
Negotiation / relationship management between sales and WWN members to help drive revenue, calculate and submit compensation to markets outside of your territory.
Develop and improve the existing GO process and procedures to improve efficiencies in the Nordic region.
Often serve as D&B's middle-person with frequent negotiation / relationship management between sales and D&B partners to help close deals that make good sense for the business on both sides.
Liaise with all appropriate team members when needed (product, legal, finance, Sr. sales leadership, and WWN partners) to ensure D&B products align to policy and suggest changes where and when needed to ensure compliance with Partner CSAs and D&B policy.
Establish and execute internal company pricing for new data assets
Calculate compensation for all completed GOs and coordinate with finance to submit payment
Oversee and provide guidance to sales teams to help them operate within the company's policies on global sales
Profile
Problem solver and relationship builder.
Someone who can creatively negotiate, selling the value of a deal in a way that balances a good ongoing relationship between our business members, our sales teams, and our customers.
Hard Skills
5-7 Years of progressive responsibility or leadership experience in any of the following: Sales, Project Management, Finance, Customer Service, or Data & Operations
5 years' experience in handling negotiations
Excellent stakeholder management skills and the ability to build relationships globally
Soft Skills
Results orientated mindset with a strong sense of ownership and accountability
Analytical, organized, and capable of keeping the strategic view in perspective
Capable of learning policy & actively applying it to real life situations and ultimately be viewed as a subject matter expert
A team player who would enjoy working with cross functional teams from around the globe
Fluency /written & verbal) in English and another Nordic language (Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian or Danish)
Having a creative mindset of continuous improvements
Education
