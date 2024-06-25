Senior Software Engineer
Join SeenThis as a Senior Software Engineer and drive the development of one of our newest products. It is currently being rolled out to a few key partners, and we are now continuing development and scaling to more. We are looking for a developer who is excited about scaling this product to the next level. It would be great if you wanted to be involved in talking to clients, brainstorming ideas, and implementing and packaging it together with the rest of the team.
In this role, you will initially focus on our new product and scale it globally. As SeenThis continuously develops new products, you might get the opportunity to work on different projects, in different teams, that align with your ambitions as well as business needs.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a developer who has experience in taking products to market and scaling them. We hope you have been working closely with clients to understand their needs and enjoy working in an environment with rapid change and an agile mindset. Since this role involves many contact points, we feel that the person who fits this role truly is a people person.
You are a developer with at least 5 years of experience who is used to working across the JavaScript stack with modern technologies. If you have experience coaching others or leading technical teams, we see that as a plus since this role could develop into one with more leadership responsibilities in the future.
Proficiency in Swedish and English languages is a requirement for this role.
Application
We look forward to your application! Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.
If you have any questions please, contact Ronja Hultkrantz, Talent Acquisition Manager & HR at ronja@seenthis.se
