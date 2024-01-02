Senior Software Engineer
2024-01-02
About Redeploy Run
At Redeploy Run, we specialize in helping our customers with platform engineering and operations. Our mission is to liberate businesses from operational and infrastructural complexities, speeding up the delivery of applications and business value while fast-tracking cloud adoption.
With our 'Ready-to-Run' platform products, including Technology Platforms and Industry Cloud Platforms, we empower IT departments to effortlessly establish and manage infrastructure and governance with ease. These platforms are equipped with self-service options, policies, tools and processes to minimize IT department involvement and allow developers to use appropriate technology for each specific function.
We are now looking to strengthen our product team with a Senior Software Engineer, where you will get the opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment with some of the most brilliant minds in the field, driving the evolution of our platforms with your expertise in cloud infrastructure and programming.
About the Role
As a Senior Software Engineer at Redeploy Run, you're not just a team member; you're a key player shaping the future of our Ready-To-Run Cloud and Technology platforms. This role is pivotal, where you will be focusing on developing and refining our platform products that we offer to our customers and leverage the power and capabilities of Azure and AWS. In this role, you will get to work with the following areas:
Platform Product Development: Lead the design, development, and enhancement of scalable platform products on Azure and AWS, meeting both business and customer requirements.
Infrastructure as Code with Terraform: Employ Terraform for efficient provisioning and management of Azure resources.
Programming: Develop high-quality, efficient, and scalable code for various components of the platform and its APIs.
DevOps: Implement and maintain DevOps practices, including the creation and management of CI/CD pipelines using tools like GitHub Actions.
Kubernetes Management: Leverage Kubernetes for orchestrating containerized applications, enhancing scalability and deployment processes.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with product management, operations, and other teams to ensure seamless integration and deployment of platform features.
Innovation and Continuous Learning: Keep up-to-date with emerging trends in cloud computing, and DevOps, actively applying new techniques and improvements to the platform.
Mentorship and Team Leadership: Guide and mentor junior engineers, fostering an environment of learning, innovation, and excellence.
To be considered for the role, we see that you come with the following experiences and skills
Experience in building and maintaining scalable infrastructure platforms on Azure and AWS
Proficiency in programming and a strong understanding of software development principles
Hands-on experience with Terraform for Infrastructure as Code
Knowledge of Kubernetes and containerized applications
Strong understanding of DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines
Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills
And if you come with below experiences, we see it as a great advantage
Certifications in Azure and AWS
Experience with several programming languages
Who are you?
Passionate about solving challenging problems in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment
A positive person by nature and have a passion for what you do, putting teamwork and collaboration above all else
Confident in yourself and your own abilities, but also open to learning new things and embracing new challenges
How to Apply
If you are ready to take your career to the next level and make a lasting impact on organizations through your expertise in cloud infrastructure and programming - then don't hesitate to send in your application by hitting the apply button.
