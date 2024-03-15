Senior Software Engineer - Python Focus
2024-03-15
Who we are
Since our start in 2017, we have provided smart tools that help put financial power back in the hands of the people - where we believe it belongs. Everything we do is based on one vision: to improve the financial health of our users.
So far, we've helped Swedes, Finns, Norwegians, and Germans save millions by refinancing expensive consumer credits. But we aim higher; new tools, new products, and new ways of improving people's financial lives in an innovative way. This means we need more brains and hearts to fuel our growth.
What you will be doing
As a Senior Software Engineer at Anyfin, you will be joining a diverse and fast-paced scale-up environment with co-workers who are motivated, helpful, adaptable and committed to creating fantastic (we mean amazing) tech and products.
You will work with the core backend services team that enables our business, and be part of building something truly big, where no day will be the same. You will work on data pipelines, with the financial backend team as well as closely with the credit team. Through your work you will make sure we give the best offer to our customers by improving our payment infrastructure, accounting and financial reporting and third party integrations. In the core services team we have multiple Python as well as JavaScript services and in this role you will be working on both but have your main ownership for the Python parts.
More in detail, you will be responsible for:
Taking the main ownership and being the key driver of our Python services, driving them to the next level and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. You are also expected to contribute to the JavaScript parts.
Work closely and cooperate with key stakeholders such as our Data Scientists, Finance Team, Product Managers, and Business Analysts.
Participate in discussions with external parties such as credit bureaus, partner banks etc.
Be an active part in driving our infrastructure and architecture forward.
Mentoring more junior engineers.
Drive Python best practices internally.
Skills & Requirements
Who you are
You have a genuine passion for continuous learning and a limitless curiosity for exploring promising opportunities. You're not afraid to shake things up, involving people with various backgrounds to reach for the best possible outcome and get things done. You can effectively prioritize and deliver important and time-sensitive projects within specified timelines. Launching to production energizes you, while you proactively think about how to bring things to the next level.
In addition, we believe you:
Have extensive experience in Python and love working with it. We believe it takes at least 5+ years to get there.
Solid experience in server applications and relational databases (we use Postgres but any other one will do as well).
Profound experience with cloud technologies, preferably in GCP.
Some experience in JavaScript as you will be touching it on a frequent basis as well.
Experience in cloud technologies, with knowledge of GCP being advantageous.
We'd be thrilled if you have a degree in Computer Science and experience from the financial sector or accounting and financial data systems but it is not a must.
If you also have experience in GraphQL and Machine Learning/AI we'd be really excited, but they are really ad-ons!
What we offer
We offer you the chance to be part of something truly amazing. We were founded with a vision of challenging and transforming an industry that today is not taking into account the people it is supposed to serve. We aspire for a level of ambition that matches the scale of our mission. If you're ready to be part of this transformation and to elevate our tech to new heights, we want to hear from you. If you have high grit, an unwavering sense of urgency, and an unyielding commitment to excellence, we want you to be the driving force behind reshaping the financial world. This isn't just a job; it's a mission.
We have built a company of passionate doers with a curious urge to always do things better and smarter. We innovate, build, and iterate. We promise that you will be challenged, and pushed to develop your skill set and get the opportunity to work alongside amazing and bright colleagues. With strong backers and a world-class team, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.
Please note that for this particular role, we are unfortunately unable to provide visa sponsorship unless you are already in Sweden on a visa.
