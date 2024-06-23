Senior Scientist - Organic and Surface Chemistry, Gnothis AB, Stockholm
Gnothis AB is now seeking for a highly motivated scientist within surface chemistry.
This is a permanent position based on the campus of Stockholm University, Stockholm Sweden.
Gnothis, founded in 2015 and supported by highly innovative industrial professionals and technology developers, is on a mission to develop a new frontier for single molecule DNA sequencing; to break the mold on how sequencing is used as a clinical tool for the diagnosis of complex diseases. Gnothis technology integrates a wide range of cutting-edge sciences ranging from nanotechnology, photophysics, optics, surface chemistry, biochemistry and computational science.
The company has taken significant steps forward, and for the right person this is a unique opportunity to join a focused and dedicated team with a passion for developing a new world-class technology platform!
Role description:
You will be a part of an R&D team to develop protocols and methods for chemical functionalization of Gnothis sequencing chip. Your aim is to take on R&D responsibility for Gnothis surface chemistry, but at the same time you also enjoy working with the team to solve technical challenges within a much wider range of scientific fields. As a key member of Gnothis R&D team you will be involved in all stages of product development, from concept design to realized product. Responsibilities will include planning for projects, designing and executing your own experiments, and analyzing results to support project decisions and milestones.
Qualifications:
To fit the role, you have a PhD (or comparable industrial experience) in organic chemistry, surface chemistry, material science or other relevant scientific discipline.
Extensive experience of glass and metal functionalization chemistries.
Demonstrated expertise in surface plasmon resonance (SPR)
Experience of bio-chip prototyping with integrated fluidics.
Expertise in molecular DNA technology, sequencing, oligonucleotides and DNA polymerases (optional).
Ability to plan and execute to clear timelines and to prioritize tasks.
Ability both to work independently and to actively collaborate within and across teams.
Fluent written and spoken English and excellent communication skills.
This is a permanent position (not consultant assignment) based on the campus of Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden.
Gnothis offer a creative environment focused on technology and product development, a competitive compensation package and plenty of room for self-development as the company expands.
If above sounds like an exciting opportunity and you would like to hear more, do not hesitate and submit your application and we will get back to you!
