Senior researcher in user design and/or XR with industrial interest
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
2023-05-24

Do you want to use your expertise to transform Swedish industry and the public sector together with a committed interdisciplinary team? Are you interested in creating new ideas and building collaborative projects on a commercial basis based on the needs of the outside world? Do you have experience in design research and want to join a team with cutting-edge expertise in XR, digital twins and visual media quality? Then RISE has an interesting job for you!
About us
In our department, researchers, engineers and designers work at the forefront of digitalization - ranging from artificial intelligence applied in the industry of the future and ethical application in healthcare, collaborative drones, to digital twins to simulate the development of cities and Extended reality to increase the attractiveness of industry and schools.
The unit User-centered digitalization is now looking for a senior researcher who, like us, puts the user and the human-being at the center of a digitized and sustainable society and industry.
Together with committed colleagues, you get to build collaborations and projects that span industry and the public sector where we contribute with our small piece of the puzzle in the larger societal transformation. We at the unit are a group of 16 people consisting of researchers, research engineers, UX designers, and information designers in Västerås and Kista. We are now looking for you who want to develop projects in the areas of design, user experience, extended reality and digital twins in close collaboration with industry. The location of the position is Västerås or Kista.
About the role
As a senior researcher at RISE, you will be part of a team that conducts applied research together with creative colleagues. You will be part of setting the direction for research based on your own knowledge/experience that at the same time responds to the trends and needs of the outside world. We apply research through direct assignments to our clients or together with partners in publicly funded projects nationally and internationally. You will use your and the rest of the research area's knowledge to acquire, run and participate in projects that lead the way for the sustainable industry of the future. You will also contribute to highlighting the department's expertise in the field of user design and extended reality, both internally and externally, by representing the group, identifying new ways forward and packaging different types of offers.
The duties of the role include:
- Develop and set direction for research in design at the unit together with the team
- Take responsibility for creating and possibly leading interdisciplinary projects where 3D or user experiences are an important part. For example, by writing quotations and applications, meeting partners to discuss needs and new projects, both as direct assignments and as joint research projects.
- Inspire and take responsibility for method choices in new projects regarding, for example, conducting user studies and customer journeys that lay the foundation for new projects.
- Present and recommend research results to different target groups through the best appropriate means of communication: inspirational seminars, demonstrations, scientific and popular articles, etc.
- Mentor and inspire colleagues linked to research.
- Work to further develop our cooperation with industry (and the public sector) and develop offers.
We have trust-based working hours, which provides great flexibility under your own responsibility, including the opportunity to work from home / another location 40% of the time when the business allows.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a curious, independent and flexible person with a high ability to sell ideas. If you have an interest and experience in technology combined with a systems perspective, you fit well into the team! You like to network and develop both new offers and strategic collaborative projects that contribute to the benefit of society. We are looking for you who have got an educational background and a licentiate / PhD in design, such as User experience, data visualization, Quality of Experience or Human-machine interaction applied to e.g. immersive environments, data analysis or human-centric digitization. Alternatively, you have equivalent relevant work experience of several years where you have been responsible for creating and implementing national and international research projects.
We believe that you have a strong drive to develop interdisciplinary research that balances between the research front on the one hand and the needs of the outside world on the other - which leads to needs-driven projects together with our existing and new partners. To succeed in the role, we see that you have work experience of and relevant networks in business, experience of building and leading projects, meritorious with agile project management experience.
We also see that you have a pedagogical ability to describe the value of investing in a user-centered approach to implement different types of technology and influence decision-makers to include this in projects. You like to listen in to different needs and areas of expertise and formulate ideas that combine our competencies with the needs of industry in a clear way. You can speak and write in both Swedish and English unhindered.
Welcome with your application!
Does this sound interesting and you want to know more? Welcome to contact Petra Edoff, Head of Unit, 072-549 05 96. The deadline for applications is 11 juni, 2023. Interviews will be ongoing during the application period.
Our union representatives are Lazaros Tsantaridis, SACO, 010 516 62 21 and Bertil Svensson, Unionen, 010-516 53 56.
