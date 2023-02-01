Senior Research Fellow or RF with marine blue Economy experience
2023-02-01
Nordregio is searching for a Senior Research Fellow (SRF) or a Research Fellow (RF) with experience in marine spatial planning and sustainable blue economy
Nordregio seeks to expand its capacity by employing a Senior Research Fellow or Research Fellow with expertise and interest in marine and coastal planning and development of a sustainable blue economy. Based on your research interests, there will also be an opportunity to pursue other topics in our projects, e.g. related to governance of the green transition, spatial governance and regional policy. We are looking for someone with a strong analytical mindset and relevant research skills and with experience in research and development in marine spatial planning within national and transboundary settings - preferably within the Nordic and Baltic Sea Regions. You also have interest in cross-sector integration and collaboration in marine and coastal planning.
Requirements
Possess a PhD (Senior Research Fellow) or a Master's degree (Research Fellow), in addition to at least 5 years of relevant work or research experience in the area of maritime/marine policy or planning (especially within the Nordic and Baltic Sea Regions).
For a Senior Research Fellow, practical experience in tendering and managing EU or national level research projects is needed.
Experience working with issues related to marine governance (e.g. stakeholder engagement/cross-sector integration) and the development of a sustainable blue economy in key marine sectors, such as, energy, transportation, recreation and environment.
Strong experience and skills in collaborative and qualitative research methods (e.g. co-creation of knowledge, participatory observation, interviews and surveys).
Experience and skills in quantitative data collection and analysis (not the least social and economic aspects and related baseline mappings and impact assessments).
Ability to explain and disseminate complex results to a wide audience, including policymakers, academics, and other stakeholders in marine and coastal planning and management.
Proficient academic writing, reading and presentation skills in English and fluency in at least one Nordic language.
Relevant international and national professional research and planning networks and collaboration experience in the marine field.
Desirable experience for a Senior Research Fellow
Have a proven track record in tendering and applying successfully for research funding at international (Horizon Europe, Interreg, ESPON) and national level (Nordic research councils).
What will the position and your work imply
A full-time position as a Senior Research Fellow or Research Fellow depending on your experience. We offer competitive salaries and a contract with a maximum length of four years. Subject to further agreement, the contract can be extended for up to another four years. According to the agreement "Avtale om rettstilling for samnordiske institusjoner og deres ansatte", you are entitled to a leave of absence from your present position for the duration of your employment at Nordregio if you are employed by the State in a Nordic country.
We are an international, multi-disciplinary organisation serving both the Nordic collaboration and working in diverse related to independent research and development applications and tenders. The institute was established in 1997 by the Nordic Council of Ministers, building on 50 years of Nordic collaboration.
Over the last decade, Nordregio has built up a marine profile through recognised international research, development, policy analysis and evaluation. We want to continue along this line of work and link into the on-going work on making the fast-evolving blue economy more sustainable and supporting the on-going transformation of marine and coastal governance systems through relevant knowledge, methods and practical advice.
Working at Nordregio provides you with a great opportunity of both professional development and expanding your personal network beyond your current subjects and geographical areas. You will become part of an international, interdisciplinary, highly creative and collaborative research environment. We offer significant career development potential in terms of enhancing your international network of contacts in both policy and academic fields, as well as an extensive experience project management. You will also have rich opportunities to interact with regional and municipal actors in the Nordic countries.
Nordregio as a working environment
Nordregio is recognised and respected as a leading Nordic research institute within the broad research fields of regional development, policy, and planning. We specialise in applied research that analyses and evaluates the latest development trends in policy areas central to Nordic regional economic growth, competitiveness, and sustainable development. As research facility for the Nordic collaboration, Nordregio contributes to knowledge and methods development to meet existing and future challenges facing the Nordic countries, Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland, by facilitating cooperation, knowledge creation, sharing and learning between national, regional, and local actors in the search for sustainable Nordic policy solutions.
Nordregio applies a multi-, inter- and transdisciplinary approach to research. Our research team has a broad competence within the social sciences, including urban planning, human geography, political science, spatial planning, institutional economics, natural resource and environmental economics, business economics, sociology, anthropology, GIS/cartography and communication.
Our work is carried out in project teams made up of both more junior and senior researchers, along with GIS experts and communications specialists. Teamwork is a particularly important aspect of Nordregio's research activities and much of the responsibility for projects is delegated to project teams and task forces in varying constellations.
