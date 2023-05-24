Senior Quality Specialist to High Voltage Breakers
2023-05-24
High Voltage Breakers is a key business unit within Hitachi Energy, based in Ludvika, Sweden. Our unit has global responsibility for developing, producing, and selling high voltage breakers for power systems. As the world shifts towards green energy, high voltage breakers play a crucial role in accelerating the transition.
At High Voltage Breakers, we are committed to delivering quality in every aspect of our work. Our quality organization is expanding, and we are looking for energetic employees to join our team!
Your responsibilities
As a Senior Quality Specialist you maintain and improve our Quality Management System.
It is your responsibility to organize and lead internal and external audits.
You support the organization in process management, process governance and handling of non-conformities.
You analyze performance data and are responsible for acting when necessary.
You also support colleagues by providing quality related trainings.
Your tasks will also include providing quality related sales support during tendering processes.
Live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
It is required that you are comfortable using Power BI and Excel.
You hold a University degree within engineering.
You have several years of experience working in the quality segment, furthermore you have detailed knowledge about ISO9001.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and your team for continuous development in both short and long term.
We put a high value to your personnel qualities where we see you having a self-motivated mindset and dare to take decisions and initiatives to drive and develop processes with adherence to deadlines and keep a structured working style.
You have strong communication and collaboration skills, as projects and problem solving will be handled cross-functional in the organization.
Since you will be working in a global environment being fluent in English is essential. Being fluent in Swedish is meriting but not mandatory.
More about us
Welcome to apply before 2023-06-04! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Martin Magnusson, +46 107-38 70 50, martin.magnusson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Johan Frisk, +46 107-38 39 68; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
