Senior Project Manager to Leading Nordic Bank in Stockholm
2025-02-22
Are you an experienced Project Manager with Scrum Master expertise, a solid technical background, and excellent stakeholder management skills? Join a top bank to lead IT development projects and shape the future of financial technology-apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Senior Project Manager, you will define the scope, set requirements, and drive the successful execution of IT development projects. You'll collaborate closely with architects, IT analysts, and business stakeholders to ensure alignment with strategic goals. The role requires excellent communication, problem-solving, and leadership abilities. This position offers the chance for continuous learning and career growth in a dynamic, evolving field. Initially, this is a six-month assignment, where you'll join as a consultant via Academic Work.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work at one of the leading banks in the Nordics.
• Career growth, expand your network and gain valuable industry experience.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer you great career opportunities, a strong professional network, and valuable industry experience. Read more about our consulting offer below.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Define project scope and requirements for IT development initiatives
• Manage stakeholders across business, IT, and external vendors
• Ensure compliance with regulations and architectural guidelines
• Drive agile and waterfall project methodologies
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 5+ years of experience as a Project Manager with Scrum Master expertise in IT development projects.
• Experience with IT development (preferably database projects, e.g., Snowflake).
• Experience in Agile and Waterfall methodologies.
• Fluent in English.
• Proficient in tools such as JIRA, Confluence, and Office 365.
• Great documentation skills.
• Strong stakeholder management and vendor management skills.
• Experience of data mapping and data transformation
• Understanding of different Data Models
• Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (e.g., AWS, Azure).
Nice-to-have skills:
• Experience in the financial sector.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities with a structured approach to project management.
• Excellent communication and relationship-building skills.
• Ability to think strategically and address challenges with a forward-thinking mindset.
