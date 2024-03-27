Senior Project Manager - Process

Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Lund
2024-03-27


We are urgently looking for a Senior Project Manager with experience from processes in large, international, and complex projects to one of our customers in Lund.

In this assignment, the daily operation is heavily dependent on effectiveness and streamlining of all engineering activities, starting from defining requirements, interfaces, and design, through manufacturing, installation, well planned and documented testing, and commissioning activities to fulfilling all licensing, safety, and engineering documentation goals.

The Technical Process Management function stems from multiple dependencies between technical requirements, systems, and their integration.

Primary domain:

Review and evaluation across all engineering processes to identify weaknesses, misalignments, barriers to effectiveness and propose solutions to streamline, integrate and accelerate engineering activities (the framework used for stake holders for how to perform engineering work and achieve technical deliverables),

Secondary domain:

Identifying support and non-engineering processes that slow down or obstruct the engineering delivery work or make it sub-optimal; proposing solutions to simplify and streamline the support processes,

The primary role will involve exposure to:

Standards, procedures, and rules (their application graded based on criticality, safety requirements etc)

Technical readiness of work packages / systems (to proceed to the next phase of the engineering process)

Configuration and change control of the facility and technical systems

Identify gaps, overlaps and interfaces between technical areas and phases (for example between "Develop & Maintain Facility" and "Operate Facility"); review if clear hand-over milestones are defined

If gaps exist between current standards and procedures, establish a plan and drive a framework of tasks and data tools for process owners to follow and to feed into

Implement a lean process management approach where it will make a difference for the project deliverable or operations

Promote team work: actively engage teams from various divisions in improvement initiatives, be a strong change driver, mediate between conflicting technical expectations



Introduce KPI's presenting

How well the engineering/operational processes are used

How efficient are the engineering/operational processes



The work environment is characterized by fast growth, fast pace of work, and an international atmosphere with highly skilled personnel. You must therefore enjoy the diversity of such an environment and have a personality suited for the challenges it presents.

As the working language is English, full proficiency in English is required.

The position may be filled prior to the closing date. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for this vacancy.

The position is full time, 100% on-site.

Applicants need to have EU citizenship or a valid work permit for Sweden.



Questions about the position?

Fredrik Slätterhed

Phone: +46 (0)723 618 277

2024-04-12
