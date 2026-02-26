Senior Product Manager to Global Fashion Leader
2026-02-26
We are currently looking for a Senior Product Manager to an exciting consultancy opportunity within digital product development in Stockholm! This is a full-time assignment starting March 17th, 2026, running until November 30th, 2026. The role allows up to 25% remote work.
About the Company:
Our client is a global fashion retailer operating at the intersection of technology, customer experience, and commercial growth. The focus is on creating a seamless OMNI journey that connects digital and physical touchpoints into one integrated customer experience.
About the role:
Why join this team?
You will join a global, cross-functional digital product team working closely with Product Design, Engineering, Analytics, and business stakeholders. This is a senior-level consultancy assignment requiring clear ownership of product direction, from discovery to delivery, within a complex OMNI environment.
What will this role achieve?
As a Senior Product Manager, you will take the lead in shaping the future of the OMNI customer journey, identifying customer needs and business opportunities, and translating them into impactful product initiatives. You will ensure that digital and physical touchpoints are seamlessly connected, delivering experiences that are effortless, inspiring, and commercially effective.
What will be your job scope and key deliverables?
In this role, you will be responsible for:
Leading discovery, delivery, and continuous iteration of key product initiatives.
Translating customer and business needs into clear problem statements, product requirements, and prioritized backlogs.
Collaborating closely with UX, Engineering, Analytics, store teams, and stakeholders to bring new OMNI experiences to life - from concept to release.
Defining, monitoring, and reporting on success metrics that reflect impact across both digital and physical channels.
Driving experimentation, testing, and customer validation to generate insights that inform product improvements and strategic decisions.
About you:
What do we need for this role?
Education: Relevant academic degree within Business, Engineering, Digital Product Development, or similar.
Experience: Proven experience as a Senior Product Manager (or similar role) within a digital product environment. Experience working with OMNI journeys and connecting digital and physical experiences is highly valued. Strong background in agile and iterative product development.
Skills: Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across cross-functional teams. Strong ability to translate insights into structured product requirements and prioritized backlogs. Data-informed mindset with experience using both qualitative and quantitative insights to guide decision-making. Solid experience in experimentation and product validation.
Personal attributes: Customer-focused and impact-driven, proactive and ownership-oriented, with a strong ability to navigate complexity and drive continuous improvement.
Sounds interesting?
