Senior Product Manager to global fashion company
2025-06-17
We're looking for a driven Senior Product Manager to lead the Inspire & Discover product team within the digital division of a global company in the fashion retail industry.
This is a full-time consulting assignment based in Stockholm, running from July 15 2025 to February 1 2026, with possible extension.
About the roleIn this role, you'll oversee the Inspire & Discover product team, consisting of 15+ professionals across engineering, data analytics, and design. You'll drive the team's agile processes, product planning, and stakeholder collaboration to elevate the user experience and engagement across digital platforms. You'll report to the product area leadership within the Business Tech Sales domain.
Responsibilities Lead daily stand-ups and ensure clear team communication and coordination
Translate business and customer feedback into actionable improvements
Manage sprint planning and backlog refinement processes
Align the team's roadmap with business objectives and OKRs
Collaborate closely with engineering and analytics to prioritize impactful initiatives
Facilitate cross-functional teamwork across digital and commercial teams
Ensure ongoing delivery of value with a focus on continuous iteration and improvement
About you
You are a seasoned product leader who thrives in a cross-functional environment. With several years of experience managing larger product teams, you bring a structured yet flexible leadership style that motivates and aligns teams toward shared outcomes. Your strong understanding of digital development enables you to bridge technical and business perspectives effectively.
Experience and skills 5+ years of experience as a Product Manager, with at least 2 years at a senior level
Proven ability to lead multidisciplinary product teams of 10+ people
Strong understanding of agile development methodologies
Experience translating customer and business insights into product enhancements
Comfortable working with engineering teams and understanding of technical development
Skilled in roadmap planning, backlog management, and stakeholder communication
Fluent in both Swedish and English (spoken and written)
About the assignment
