Senior Product Manager High Voltage Solutions
2025-07-08
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Enhance innovation in high-voltage cable systems globally
Do you want to engage in the progress of high-voltage cable systems and contribute to a greener energy landscape? As a Senior Product Manager at NKT, you will play a pivotal role in aligning our High Voltage Solutions portfolio with evolving market demands and customer needs. This is your opportunity to join a global leader in power cable technology, contributing significantly to the green transition. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams across various regions, influencing strategic decisions and driving product innovation. Together, we connect a greener world!
Manage product strategy for global High voltage solutions
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that NKT's high-voltage product portfolio meets current and future market requirements. You will analyze market trends, monitor competitors, and collaborate with internal stakeholders to prioritize product development. Your insights will directly influence strategic decisions and help shape the future of energy transmission.
Your responsibility will be to:
* Identify and map technical gaps across markets and segments
* Analyze CRM data and market trends to define future product needs
* Support tender and capture teams with technical and strategic input
* Contribute to patent screening and IP strategy
* Enhance sustainable competitive advantages across HV Solutions
You will report to the Head of Business Development - HV Solutions and collaborate with cross-functional teams globally. The position is based in Karlskrona (SE), Malmö (SE), Cologne (DE), or Copenhagen (DK), with approximately 20-50 travel days per year. We offer a hybrid work model.
Strategic thinker with a collaborative mindset
We are looking for a person who thrives in a complex, cross-functional environment and enjoys turning data into actionable insights. You are systematic, cooperative, and motivated by contributing to innovation in the energy sector. Your skill in working collaboratively with departments and regions will be crucial to your accomplishments.
You also have:
* B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Engineering, Finance, or equivalent experience
* 5+ years in power cable systems, from a role in R&D, Sales, or Engineering
* Experience in international product management in a project-driven business
* In-depth understanding of High Voltage cable systems, manufacturing, internation IEC and CIGRE standards/recommendations, and cable accessories
* Fluency in English, knowledge in German or Swedish is beneficial
Enhance innovation in high-voltage technology
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
At NKT, you will join a collaborative and international team where your ideas and technical skills are valued. We offer opportunities for professional growth, cross-border collaboration, and the chance to work on advanced projects that support the global energy transition. You will be part of a company that invests in innovation, sustainability, and its people.
"As a leader, I believe in giving you the freedom to manage tasks while being available to support you when needed. I appreciate work-life balance and aim to build an environment that supports it", says Hiring Manager, Simone Pagliuca."
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 6th of August. Due to vacation period, you can expect to hear back from us in August. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Simone Pagliuca at simone.pagliuca@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06
NKT A/S
Angelina Nilsson +46 721562851
