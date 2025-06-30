Senior Product Manager - Sports-specific Bags & Technical Packs
2025-06-30
Bring your life
At Thule, we're passionate about designing smart, functional, and sustainable products that support an active lifestyle.
As we continue to grow our bags and packs category, we're now looking for a Senior Product Manager - Sports-specific Bags & Technical Packs to join our passionate Product Management team in Hillerstorp.
If you're a strategic and hands-on product manager with a strong interest in sport-specific gear and a deep understanding of user needs, this is a unique opportunity to lead and shape a high-performance product portfolio within Thule's soft goods offering.
What you'll do at Thule
In the role as Senior Product Manager - Sports-specific Bags & Technical Packs, you'll be responsible for driving the strategic development and lifecycle management of our sport-specific bags and technical backpack collections. Your focus will be on delivering user-driven, functional, and sustainable products that align with Thule's brand and performance values.
You'll own the product roadmap and work cross-functionally with design, engineering, sourcing, and marketing teams to bring new products to life - from identifying market opportunities and setting the brief to overseeing development and supporting product launches.
You'll lead consumer insights work within your category, identifying trends and unmet needs among active consumers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts. You'll translate those insights into clear strategies and product plans that deliver value, differentiation, and business impact.
As a senior member of the Product Management team, you'll collaborate closely with Industrial Design and R&D teams to guide product direction, prioritize features, and ensure products meet performance, quality, and cost targets. You'll also take an active role in business planning, sales support, and portfolio analysis.
You'll play a key part in our efforts to elevate innovation, sustainability, and technical performance across the bag category - ensuring every product lives up to Thule's promise of enabling active lives.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you have a degree in product management, industrial design, business, or a related field, combined with solid experience in managing consumer products - ideally within technical gear, outdoor equipment, or soft goods.
You have a strong strategic mindset, with the ability to balance user needs, market demands, and commercial considerations. You're passionate about functional design and understand the details that matter in sports-specific equipment.
You're confident leading projects in a cross-functional, international environment, and you're comfortable working both at a strategic level and in detailed execution. Experience working with backpacks, bags, or similar soft goods is a strong advantage.
You're proactive, organized, and energized by creating great products that perform in demanding environments. Most importantly, you share our passion for enabling an active lifestyle.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team and also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application through "apply for position" at our Thule Career Site. Last day for applying is July 14, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your Life- and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 2,800 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2024, sales amounted to SEK 9.5 billion.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-14
Thule Sweden AB
