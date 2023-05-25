Senior Product Director Unify & DPS, Digital Health R&D
Would you like to apply your expertise to transform how we develop medicines and change patients' lives in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines?
We are now recruiting a Senior Product Director Unify & DPS.
Digital Health R&D's ambition is to transform Clinical Development and Healthcare Delivery, powered by digital, science and partnerships, to deliver the healthcare outcomes and experience that patients care about the most. Digital Health R&D is reimagining how we work to position AstraZeneca as an industry leader, making the development & delivery of new medicines easier. We're doing this by harnessing the latest digital innovations working with patients, clinicians and our teams to design and build the technology and working practices at scale.
The Digital Patient Health & Innovation function is part of Digital Health R&D and works across 4 key areas by defining our digital health strategies, developing and deploying novel endpoints as well as digital patient solutions to support our full R&D clinical development and commercial drug portfolios in partnership with R&D and IT teams. Our mission is to:
* Transform clinical development, through development of patient and site centric digital solutions that improve access to clinical trials for all patients, whilst delivering faster and more efficiently for both site and sponsor
* Improve outcomes for our patients and trials through remote data collection and patient support, providing enriched data sets to support regulatory submissions and differentiated labelling
* Partner with the healthcare industry to determine how digital technologies can improve diagnosis, access to treatments and outcomes for patients with CKD, Heart Failure and COPD, including remote diagnosis tools and multi-modal healthcare data and AI approaches
* Optimise real world medication use by patients and deliver digital interventions to improve clinical outcomes with our medicines
What you'll do
The Senior Director Unify&DPS will be responsible for development of strategies and product development related to the delivery of Unify as a DPS tool. This role is responsible for an updated landscape for selected areas of DPS and required technology including aspects of HCP portal, Patient engagement tools, communication tools, recruitment support, remote data collection, remote patient monitoring and biosample tracking. In this role you will lead a team of Product Owner/managers to define Unify roadmap.
You are responsible for developing the Unify roadmap according to TA strategies and needs as well as operational aspects to deploy Unify in an efficient way. You will work in close collaboration with other product teams and the Digital TA Leads/Strategy Directors and Unify Deployment Lead to define the Unify roadmap and value-based priorities. The team will also include specialists on digital data collection strategies, novel endpoints and evaluation of medical devices.
* Responsible for developing the Product strategy and convert this to a updated product roadmap related to DPS and propose strategic changes in a timely manner
* Coach and develop Product Managers/Owners, Technical SMEs and Data Collection Leads to deliver high quality products and services aligned with business needs.
* Collaborate with SMEs to drive innovations in DPS area and how these technologies can transform clinical study design and delivery
* Deliver effective recommendations for prioritisation regarding the product backlog items in order to deliver maximum outcome with minimum input in line with business priorities.
* Provide leadership for those leading the day-to-day implementation of new tools through to completion.
* Provide leadership and support for capabilities lead related to Medical Device SME or novel data collection strategies
* Interact with TA leads for Digital strategies on TA and DA level and understand how these impact the product roadmap
Essential for the role
* Life Sciences degree or equivalent experience
* Great leadership skills and experience in developing people
* Understanding of the drug development process, and the different sources of information that will support, inform and assist in Trial Design and execution
* Extensive Product Management skills, +5 years, in similar product areas
* Deep knowledge of DPS components and their utilization in clinical trial settings
* Knowledge about Clinical trial delivery
* Extensive understanding of connected sensor technology and the business impact of novel data collection strategies.
* Knowledge of GCP, 21 CFR part 11, relevant guidelines ISPOR, ISOQOL, FDA, EMA
* Ability to work collaboratively in a cross functional setting with internal as well as external partners
* Ability to challenge the status quo, lead through a vision, take ownership and holds self and others accountable
* Well-developed Senior Stakeholder management skill with together with proven negotiation, collaboration and interpersonal leadership skills
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to deal with ambiguity and create clarity
* Passion for Customers, representing the needs of multiple customers in decision making.
Desirable for the role
* Thrives in a fast-paced work environment, comfortable with complexity and uncertainty at times, lots of humour, dedication to deliver outcomes and motivated by the opportunity to rethink our approach to healthcare
* Ability to rapidly grasp concepts and excellent ability to handle complexity by simplifying it and providing clear directions to the team
* Ability to manage and influence strategically and persuade tactfully, to acquire desired outcomes while maintaining effective, positive, organizational relationships
* Ability to work globally including international travel
