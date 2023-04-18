Senior Process Engineer to the Life Science company Nanologica AB
2023-04-18
Nanologica aims to make insulin and other peptide drugs available to more patients by providing silica-based purification products that lower the manufacturing cost of these drugs. As a senior process engineer at Nanologica, you lead the work of optimizing processes and streamlining the current production flow in our silica manufacturing.
Your role:
You will be an important part, a key member of Nanologica's production development team. In the group, you will handle matters regarding the technical process and solve problems both at our pilot plant in Södertälje and at our contract manufacturer in England. Proposing improvements and implementing new/different equipment, as well as managing the design and implementation of investments are also important parts of the role.
You will act both independently and together with an ambitious team, and perform your tasks cross-functional, often conducted in collaboration with our contract manufacturer's technical departments. Through your work, you have the opportunity to have a major impact on the company's future profitability while at the same time contributing to more patients getting access to vital medicines. You report to our COO.
Your duties will include:
• leading the work regarding process improvements and optimizations, and to perform both planned and minor emergency interventions
• participating in/leading validation and qualification activities
• participation in/managing business and investment projects
• participating in/leading the work of introducing new technologies and products
We assume that:
• you have a technical/science education at university level with a focus on chemistry, process or mechanical engineering, or equivalent work experience
• you have broad experience of large-scale production and process industry
• you have participated in product scale-up projects, from pilot to large scale
• you can pass on your knowledge to others and enjoy leading cross-functional groupings with aim to reach project goals
• you will use your outgoing and positive mind-set to successfully run and solve difficult tasks on both the UK and Södertälje sites, and where you communicate directly with production and company management
• you have a good understanding of the interaction between product requirements, materials, process, and machine/equipment
• you can express yourself in speech and writing both in Swedish and English
Experience from pharmaceutical manufacturing, qualification- & validation activities, as well as experience from improvement work is desirable. Knowledge of hardware and software for production follow-up is an advantage.
Success factors:
To succeed, you enjoy working in smaller teams with a hands-on and flexible mindset. You need to be result-oriented and be able to create commitment and participation in others. You also need to take your own initiatives, take responsibility for your own learning, contribute as an excellent team-player, and be good at communicating. You enjoy working with different issues and tasks in parallel, and to successfully reach project-goals according to set time-lines.
About Nanologica AB (publ)
Nanologica develops, manufactures, and sells nanoporous silica particles for life science applications. A proprietary production method enables the company to create world-class products by precisely controlling the shape, size, porosity, and surface properties of silica particles. Through the two business areas, Chromatography and Drug Development, the company strives to increase the availability of cost-effective drugs and innovative treatments in healthcare, for the benefit of patients around the world. In Chromatography, the aim is to make diabetes drugs and other peptide-based drugs available to more patients by providing products that can lower the manufacturing costs for these drugs. In Drug Development, our inhalation platform is developed to give patients with severe lung diseases access to new or improved treatments. Nanologica is headquartered in Södertälje, and the company's share (NICA) is listed for trade on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.
