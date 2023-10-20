Senior People & Culture Capability Strategist
Volvo Business Services AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Imagine using your expertise to attract and retain the brightest digital talents to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working side by side with the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Digital & IT you will be instrumental to attract and retain the digital talent of today and tomorrow as we support the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
You'll be at the heart of shaping an exceptional candidate and employee experience, as you assume leadership of development teams and collaborate with colleagues worldwide. You'll take the lead in overseeing multiple talent acquisition projects simultaneously, ensuring they run efficiently and meet our business objectives within specified timelines. Your expertise will extend to crafting and utilizing metrics to fine-tune our talent acquisition strategies, identify any obstacles, and assess the impact of our recruitment efforts. Another key task will be developing and implementing a proactive approach to match our employees' skills and career aspirations with internal job openings, assignments, and development opportunities.
Additionally, you'll play a pivotal role in actively advancing our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives, specifically in recruitment, sourcing pools, and our broader talent ecosystem.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
The ability to both be a strategic thinker and someone who gets things done in a fast-paced, ever-changing, global setting. You should be great at bringing people together and find a common ground, whether they're local or from around the world. You'll also be a pro at creating engaging, easy-to-understand presentations that tell a story.
We want someone who's passionate about helping people grow and building a diverse and inclusive culture. You should know quite a bit about HR and be interested in how technology is changing the field. We value your curiosity, flexibility, and creative thinking.
Being skilled in data analysis and using it to make decisions is important. You have led projects and teams in complex situations and can juggle priorities. And, of course, a university degree and about 10 years of relevant experience, along with excellent English, are what we're looking for.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Work-life balance: We understand the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and we actively promote it to ensure your personal and professional life harmoniously coexist.
Development opportunities: We are committed to your growth, and you will have access to a wide range of learning, co-creation, and innovation opportunities.
Friendly and supportive atmosphere: Your success is our success. Join a team of welcoming colleagues who trust each other and value the combined strength of the team.
Inclusive Culture: We believe in the strength of diversity. Our inclusive environment embraces individuals from all backgrounds, fostering creativity and innovation.
Your future team
Within the People and Culture function we foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together!
In this position you will join a small, global team responsible for Talent Acquisition, Talent management, Leadership, Engagement, Diversity and Culture. Most of your time will be focused on Talent Acquisition related initiatives, and you will report to Head of Talent Acquisition, but you will also spend part of your time reporting functionally to Head of People & Leadership.
You will work closely together with many brilliant colleagues around the world, both in Volvo Group Digital & IT and our extended Global community within the Volvo Group.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. We will process applications on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Apply today!
Are you curious and would like to know more?
Contact:
Marie-Louise Converse Bergh, Head of Talent Acquisition, Group Digital & IT, marie-louise.converse@volvo.com
Union representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg, +46 31 3225071
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8205603