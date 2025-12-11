Senior Payroll Specialist to automotive company
2025-12-11
Are you motivated by working with complex payroll processes in a team that strives for excellence? Do you enjoy an environment where you can combine analytical thinking, collaboration, and continuous improvement? If you're looking for a role where your expertise truly makes a difference, this may be it, please continue reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Senior Payroll Specialist on behalf of our client - a well-known international company in the automotive industry. In this assignment, you will become part of the Payroll Operations team. The team is responsible for delivering accurate salaries on time and serving as a hub of knowledge for time and payroll-related matters. The organization is currently evolving toward increased digitalization and more streamlined ways of working - and your contribution will play an important role in this transition. The position is based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
You will work in a fast-paced environment where precision and process improvement go hand in hand. A central part of your responsibilities is ensuring that payroll routines follow legislation and internal agreements. You carefully validate incoming data, perform quality checks, and contribute with your expertise to the broader payroll support function.
In addition, your duties will include:
Entering and maintaining employee and payroll-related information in the HR system
Participating in system testing and supporting the system owner with user acceptance tests
Managing and coordinating investigations linked to inquiries from authorities such as the Social Insurance Agency, Tax Agency, and Enforcement Authority
Driving and developing process-related topics together with various business units
Your characteristics
You thrive in a structured yet dynamic environment and have a keen eye for detail. You are solution-oriented, proactive, and able to take ownership of complex cases. Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you are comfortable coordinating with multiple stakeholders. You enjoy contributing to process improvements and are motivated by working in a high-performing, supportive team.
Qualifications:
University education or other relevant training in payroll administration or similar
Several years of experience in payroll administration
Strong technical skills, particularly in MS Office and Excel (pivot tables, VLOOKUP, etc.)
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Meritorious:
Experience in customer-facing roles
Knowledge of payroll systems such as SAP and SD Worx
Communicates in Swedish
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2026-03-31. Start 2025-11-24.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35549 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35549". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se Jobbnummer
9639172