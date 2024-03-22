Senior Manager within Body Shop at Volvo Cars Torslanda
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales.
Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
We are now looking for a Senior Manager within production to the Body Shop.
As Senior Manager in Body Shop at Volvo Cars Torslanda (VCT), you will lead and manage one of the production clusters with the purpose to secure ergonomics, efficiency targets, capacity, continuous improvements. You will act as a significant example when it comes to development of our people and will take part of our transformation journey in manufacturing car industry.
You will be a member of the Body Shop management team and report directly to Head of Body Shop at Volvo Cars Torslanda. You will take part in discussions, which gives you a unique insight in the strategic and operational work. Your efforts will be rewarded by developing a great business and operational understanding suitable for your possible continued development into more challenging roles.
You will build commitment to the team, drive development of the people, business, reduce losses, and drive operations against lean transformation. Additionally, you will organize work and resources in such a way that the company's goals in the short, medium, and long term meet effectively.
As Senior Manager you will lead the team in a way that supports the Volvo Cars culture and wanted leadership behaviors. Other responsibilities include performance management, competency development, knowledge sharing and resource allocation according to requirements of the business.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for a committed and confident leader who is passionate about people and LEAN principles. The right candidate has significant leadership experience in a formal position, with the ability to bring out the best in others.
We see that you have a university degree in Engineering/Business Management or relevant work experience, preferably within a manufacturing organization.
As a person, you believe in the power of people. You find energy and motivation in releasing others' potential, allowing them to grow.
We know that you have strong communication and collaboration skills while being able to think strategically. Since you will be in contact with many people and depend on information from them, you have a natural ability for networking. Thanks to your excellent communication skills both written and spoken in Swedish and English, you are able to build confidence and trustful relationships at all levels of the organization.
Furthermore, we see that you are structured and have the skill to prioritizing among all tasks, both operationally and strategically, and not be afraid to solve practical things and take decisions with a solution-oriented mindset.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 7th of April 2024. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted. Interviews will be held continuously, and this recruitment can be completed before last application date.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Magnus Grundell, magnus.grundell@volvocars.com
If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
