Senior Legal Counsel
2024-05-15
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
Brite is growing rapidly, and so is Brite's legal team. In this role, you will be a crucial part of the legal team with your focus on complex commercial relationships and regulatory investigations. Most of your time will be dedicated to interacting with Brite's sales and product departments as well as being in close contact with external law firms and advisors ensuring an efficient collaboration between the legal department and other stakeholders.
You will provide support across the whole business on a range of legal issues relevant to a high-growth, innovative, scale-up business within payments. You will however focus on:
Negotiate, draft and advise on a variety of commercial agreements, including customer, supplier and partner agreements.
Provide legal expertise in supporting the product development process, particularly related to payment services.
Advice the organization in legal questions around information security, data and GDPR.
Stay updated on relevant regulations and legal changes affecting our company and customers, advising different departments on potential risks and opportunities.
Offer general corporate and commercial legal support, as needed.
Are you a brite mind?
We want you to be diligent and mindful of details, but bold enough to take on new legal areas. It would be great if you are an individual who asks yourself "Can we do this in another way?", "What's best for Brite?", and "Can I express myself in another way to get my message through?".
Required skills:
European law degree
A qualified lawyer with at least 7 years of post-qualification experience in a well-regarded law firm and/or in-house
In-depth understanding of commercial law and corporate law
A basic understanding of data protection, regulated activities in the financial space, anti-money laundering and consumer protection
Strong skills in verbal and written English
Ability to work independently and deliver in a fast-paced environment
Excellent organizational skills with an ability to manage multiple projects at once, to meet deadlines
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
