Senior Legal Counsel - Nuclear and Contract
Take the next step!
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced, senior lawyer who is looking for growing into a global role with specific responsibilities and significant visibility within the entire organization.
Working location is global, ideally in a country with strong local HE presence.
Your responsibilities
1) Support to Risk Management
Act as Company Lawyer / Approver in company level risk reviews;
attend risk management meetings for nuclear legal topics;
act as Global Nuclear Lawyer and attend in and approve all risk reviews for nuclear projects; and
work with risk management on modifications to the risk review process and tool and support the continuous review of the company risk governance and support the drafting of related company regulations and policies.
2) Responsibility for Nuclear Legal
Act as Company Lawyer / Approver in company level risk reviews;
define and continuously review and revise the risk governance for nuclear responsibility within Hitachi Energy;
support to, and training of, country and regional legal teams with respect to nuclear opportunities and related processes and negotiations;
review and maintain nuclear regulations (PGR-LI 09), know-how and templates;
negotiations with customers and local legal teams with respect to nuclear opportunities;
manage external experts on nuclear topics (AFRY); and
trainings for legal, contract management, sales teams and other stakeholders.
3) General Contracts Support
Support complex contract negotiations on a broad variety of topics and opportunities;
take responsibility for templates and other standardized documents at company level;
draft and maintain playbooks; and
work on a broad variety of topics and projects, with local teams or other colleagues in the global organization
Your background
Minimum of 5 years of experience within business law related to organization's legal rights and obligations
Experience working in a global environment
Great communication, prioritization and stakeholder management skills
Analytical and proactive mindset
Strong knowledge and skills in a range of legal areas
Fluent in English, verbally and writing
More about us
Elevate your career with Hitachi Energy and contribute to projects that make a real impact on our communities and society.
Last day to send in your application is 5th March.
Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, + 46 730 70 01 20; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Alexandra Lind, alexandra.lind@hitachienergy.com
