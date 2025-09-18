Senior Lecturer (tenured) in AI and Machine Learning for Precision Health
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2025-09-18
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students. In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
Lulea University of Technology is one of Sweden's leading universities in Machine learning, especially in Deep Learning, with a high concentration of ELLIS (European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems) researchers, as well as unique labs for field robotics, deep learning, and human computer interaction. Furthermore, this university is Sweden's leading university in industrial collaboration. The Machine Learning (ML) subject at the department of Computer Science and Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology, is now looking for researchers contributing to our growing activities. The ML team conducts fundamental research machine learning for the welfare of society with a specific focus on self-supervised learning, brain signal analysis, and industrial AI. To strengthen our team in AI for health and medicine, we now recruit an researcher in AI and Machine Learning for Precision Health.
The ML group is part of the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP). WASP is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish industry.
Duties
As a Senior lecturer you must be involved in education, educational development and research. You must keep abreast of the international development of the subject and supervise doctoral students. As a Senior lecturer you are expected to contribute to the University's development, to work for obtaining external funding to the subject and to be available for managerial and administrative tasks. The duties of senior lecturers also include managing research projects, communicating the outcomes via academic publications and being active in the research community within their own subject. Furthermore, you as a senior lecturer is expected to collaborate with healthcare partners, industry and society and to contribute to the activities of the WASP program and its national activities. You will be given opportunity to develop your independence as researcher and gain accreditation that may allow you to take other teaching positions with higher eligibility requirements.
Qualifications
Qualified for an appointment as senior lecturer are those who have demonstrated both research and teaching expertise. As much attention must be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise.
To meet the requirements for the appointment as a senior lecturer, the applicants:
• must have been awarded a doctoral degree or must have the corresponding academic competence or other professional expertise that is valuable for the appointment;
• must demonstrate pedagogical expertise by means of proven experience, teaching expertise and teaching development;
• must have completed higher education pedagogy courses equivalent to 7.5 higher education credits or otherwise have acquired equivalent knowledge.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• scientific expertise
• teaching expertise
• other assessment criteria
Other assessment criteria:
The following assessment criteria apply (in order of importance):
Other assessment criteria:
• Research expertise in AI and Machine Learning for Precision Health, particularly in cardiovascular AI, explainable and interpretable AI, neuro-AI (EEG, fMRI, dementia, BCI), physiological data, and medical image/microscopy analysis.
• Excellence in foundational and applied research, demonstrated by publications in leading AI/ML and medical imaging venues (e.g., MICCAI, CVPR, MICCAI, Scientific Data).
• Experience working with different modalities and diseases, including CT imaging ECG/ECHO, EEG, genomics, and medical registries.
• Industry and academia experience, with proven ability to translate research into robust, practical solutions.
• International research experience, interdisciplinary collaborations (preferably with medical hospitals) and mobility.
• For more assessment criterias go to our webpage, se link further down.
The underrepresented gender is prioritized in case of two candidates having similar merits.
Information
The position is a permanent full-time employment located in Luleå. Start date by agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact: Professor/Head of subject Marcus Liwicki 0920-491006, marcus.liwicki@ltu.se
, and representing person from the Precision Health Strategic area at LTU Foteini Simistira Liwicki, foteini.liwicki@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, 0920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, 0920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
For full ad and application go to: Job vacancies | Luleå tekniska universitet
Final day to apply: October 16, 2025
Reference number: 3757-2025 Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9514817